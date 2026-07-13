KLN Signs MOU with Advantech and YDCare to Support Digital Transformation of Hong Kong's Healthcare System

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) announced that its healthcare subsidiary, KLN Medical Limited ('KLN Medical'), has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Advantech Co., Ltd. ('Advantech'; Stock Code 2395.TW), a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, and YDCare, a medical nursing brand under New Frontier Group. Under the MOU, KLN Medical will be the sole distributor of Advantech's iWard smart ward solutions ('iWard') for the Hong Kong market. The partnership aims to synergise the three parties' expertise across smart healthcare technology, clinical application and medical supply chain management to support the digital transformation of Hong Kong's healthcare system and promote the application and development of advanced healthtech.

KLN Medical will leverage its combined strengths in healthcare supply chain management, technical capabilities and after-market support to provide medical institutions with one-stop solutions covering equipment delivery, after-sales technical support, maintenance services and system implementation co-ordination, fully supporting the smooth deployment and long-term development of iWard in Hong Kong. Through iWard's integration of patient information, clinical workflows and medical equipment and seamless connection with the existing information systems of medical institutions, together with YDCare's expertise in clinical application, the three parties will work together to help healthcare teams enhance clinical collaboration efficiency and ward operation management, drive the development of smart wards and the digitalisation of clinical workflows and create greater value for healthcare professionals and patients.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are pleased to enter this tripartite partnership with Advantech and YDCare, which marks an important milestone for our expansion into the smart healthcare sector. With our professional expertise, extensive healthcare logistics network and commitment to service excellence, we will provide Hong Kong's medical institutions with efficient and reliable supply chain solutions."

Jackson Hsu, PD Head of Advantech, said, "The iWard solutions have gained recognition in multiple Asian healthcare markets including the Chinese Mainland, Thailand and Japan. We look forward to introducing this proven and reliable technology to Hong Kong in collaboration with KLN Medical and YDCare, with a view to advancing medical digitalisation. This will provide efficient operational support for frontline medical professionals and enhance the patient care experience."

Serena Xie, Founder and CEO of YDCare, said, "YDCare has been dedicated to providing home nursing care services for a decade and is one of the pioneers in home-based healthcare in Hong Kong. With our clinical perspective, professional experience and nursing best practices, we will integrate patient data with the intelligent systems. We hope this collaboration will help more medical institutions optimise nursing workflows and further improve the quality and safety of patient care."

Looking ahead, KLN Medical will continue to partner with industry leaders to deliver innovative medical technologies and promote a smarter healthcare ecosystem.

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About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-rooted, global 3PL delivering customer-centric, end-to-end supply chain solutions that connect markets and power global trade, as a trusted partner to many of the top 100 global brands and Fortune Global 500 companies across a wide spectrum of industries. With a presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN offers integrated logistics, international freight forwarding, e-commerce and industrial project logistics solutions. KLN has been the global No. 1 Trans-Pacific NVOCC from Asia to the US since 2023 and ranks No. 20 among Global 3PLs (Armstrong & Associates, 2026). Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, KLN generated revenue* of over HK$56 billion in 2025 and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Learn more at www.kln.com

* For continuing operations only

About KLN Medical Limited

KLN Medical is dedicated to advancing healthcare in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia by delivering innovative medical technologies that improve patient outcomes. In collaboration with world-renowned partners, KLN Medical ensures that healthcare professionals have access to the latest advancements, driving excellence across the continuum of care. As a member of the KLN Group, KLN Medical focuses on the reliable distribution of high-quality medical devices and solutions. Its multidisciplinary team brings deep expertise across key areas including cardiovascular care, rehabilitation, hospital and clinic support, engineering, marketing, business development, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, customer service, and operations. Website: www.medical.kln.com

About Advantech Co., Ltd

Advantech is a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, with the corporate vision of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet." To embrace the trends of edge computing and artificial intelligence, Advantech fully deploys its sector-driven strategy and focus on Edge Computing and Edge AI, targeting five key markets: Edge Intelligence Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, iHealthcare, and iCity Services & iRetail. In the meantime, Advantech is enhancing its global presence and core competitiveness by integrating its Edge Computing hardware platform, the WISE-IoT software platform, and sector-specific Edge AI solutions with domain expertise. The integration will form an "Orchestration" model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both partners and clients. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. Website: https://www.advantech.com/zh-tw

About YDCare

YDCare is the flagship home care brand of New Frontier Group. Backed by the Group's premium medical resources, YDCare continuously enhances its personalised, comprehensive, and tiered professional services to meet the diverse home care needs of both the elderly and children in China. Led by senior nursing experts and a multidisciplinary team, its Hong Kong & International business line is dedicated to extending hospital-grade safety standards and clinical workflows into the home environment. The platform delivers a one-stop service encompassing medical nursing, daily care, home rehabilitation, palliative and end-of-life care, and medical equipment rental. Notably, YDCare pioneers advanced medical technologies in Hong Kong's home settings, including Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) and Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN), enabling patients to recover safely in familiar surroundings while effectively reducing unnecessary hospitalisations and commutes. Website: www.ydcarehk.com

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited