KryptoGO Empowering Enterprises with Ready-to-Deploy Wallet Technology

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KryptoGO, a leading Web3 infrastructure provider, offers an innovative wallet solution to help businesses offer secure and stable crypto payment services without the need for costly in-house development . With its Wallet as a Service (WaaS), KryptoGO enables enterprises to quickly integrate efficient and cost-effective crypto payment solutions while focusing on their business operations.

Why Choose KryptoGO's Wallet Solution?

KryptoGO helped Ocean Wallet offer the lowest USDT transfer fees on the TRON blockchain. (PRNewsfoto/KryptoGO)

Developing a secure, multi-chain crypto wallet from scratch presents significant challenges , including extensive security measures, maintaining fast and reliable transaction speeds, and controlling development and operational costs. A recent PwC global CEO survey highlighted that security concerns, regulatory issues, and operational complexities are key barriers for businesses adopting digital asset solutions. Additionally, Coinbase's report states that 87% of Fortune 500 executives cited a lack of clear regulations as a significant obstacle in their digital asset investments. KryptoGO's WaaS addresses these issues by providing a white-label wallet service that businesses can easily integrate, ensuring strong performance and compliance.

Competitive Advantage: Speed and Cost Control

KryptoGO has optimized transaction speeds and minimized costs through extensive benchmarking and performance evaluations. On the TRON blockchain, KryptoGO delivers transaction notifications within 1.2 seconds and reduces transaction fees by at least 20% compared to other wallets. These advantages stem from the team's expertise in blockchain development and data index optimization, ensuring faster, more efficient, and dependable transactions.

Success Story: Ocean Wallet

One of KryptoGO's notable successes in customizable, white-label wallet solutions is Ocean Wallet. In less than two months, Ocean Wallet was able to launch a fully functional, competitive crypto wallet app without needing to hire any developer. With KryptoGO's flexible solution, Ocean Wallet was able to tailor its features to meet the specific needs of its target audience—stablecoins payments in the TRON ecosystem. By leveraging KryptoGO's expertise, Ocean Wallet was able to deliver a seamless wallet experience with the ideal functionality to support its unique business model, achieving fast market entry and providing seamless crypto payment solutions at the lowest possible cost.

Building the Future of Crypto Payments

For businesses looking to enter Web3 quickly and efficiently, a customizable wallet solution is the key. KryptoGO's Wallet as a Service enables corporates to adopt crypto with minimal development resources. If you're also interested in how KryptoGO can support your Web3 business needs, please contact us or visit www.kryptogo.com.

