KuCoin and Tomorrowland Unveil the Celestia Stage, Bringing a Shared Vision of Trust, Discovery and Transformation to Tomorrowland Belgium 2026

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today officially unveiled the Celestia Stage, a brand-new immersive destination at Tomorrowland Belgium 2026. More than a stage announcement, the launch marks a new chapter in the multi-year strategic partnership between KuCoin and Tomorrowland—bringing together two global brands united by a shared belief that the future is shaped through curiosity, trust and meaningful human connection.

As Tomorrowland's Official Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner, KuCoin's collaboration extends far beyond traditional sponsorship. Rather than simply placing a brand within the festival, both partners set out to create an experience that reflects their common philosophy: inspiring people to explore the unknown with confidence, embrace transformation and build connections through shared experiences.

A Story That Begins with Trust

At Tomorrowland, every stage begins with a story.

Inspired by the legend of Celestia within the Tomorrowland universe, the new stage is imagined as a mythical guardian in the form of a celestial butterfly—a timeless symbol of transformation, growth and new beginnings. Guiding visitors not by instruction, but through curiosity and trust, Celestia invites the People of Tomorrow to discover new perspectives and embrace the future together.

That philosophy closely reflects KuCoin's own vision.

Rather than positioning itself simply as a digital asset platform, KuCoin strives to become a trusted guide into the future of digital finance—making innovation more approachable, intuitive and human. The Celestia Stage therefore represents far more than a branded venue. It is a shared story where music, culture, technology and imagination come together to demonstrate that trust is the foundation upon which exploration, innovation and community are built.

Designed around the graceful form of a butterfly in flight, the stage blends organic landscapes, crystalline structures and flowing digital elements into a living environment where nature and technology exist in harmony. Throughout the festival, the story continues beyond the stage through the KuCoin Guardians, whose presence embodies guidance, curiosity and discovery across the Tomorrowland experience.

Two Communities, One Shared Vision

For nearly two decades, Tomorrowland has united millions of people from around the world through music, creativity and shared experiences.

KuCoin shares that same community-first philosophy. Today, the platform serves more than 40 million users across over 200 countries and regions, building trusted infrastructure that empowers people everywhere to participate confidently in the evolving digital economy.

Together, Tomorrowland and KuCoin believe that the future is not defined by technology alone, but by the communities who embrace it together. By bringing together culture, innovation and trust, the Celestia Stage creates a destination where people from every corner of the world can discover, connect and imagine what's possible together.

"Tomorrowland has always inspired people to discover something beyond themselves through music, creativity and imagination," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "That philosophy closely reflects our own vision. At KuCoin, we believe trust is what empowers people to embrace the future with confidence. Celestia is much more than a stage. It is a shared symbol of transformation, curiosity and connection. Together with Tomorrowland, we hope to create an experience where innovation feels approachable, communities feel connected, and every visitor is inspired to explore what comes next."

The Journey Begins This Summer

Throughout Tomorrowland Belgium 2026, the Celestia Stage will come to life through a carefully curated electronic music program, immersive artistic experiences and interactive storytelling inspired by the legend of Celestia. Festival-goers will also encounter the KuCoin Guardians across the festival grounds, extending the spirit of guidance and discovery beyond the stage itself.

Additional details—including the full artist lineup, immersive stage experiences and exclusive community activations—will be unveiled in the coming weeks as Tomorrowland and KuCoin continue to bring the world of Celestia to life.

The story of Celestia is only beginning. Together, Tomorrowland and KuCoin invite the People of Tomorrow to discover the next chapter—guided by curiosity, united by shared experiences, and inspired by trust.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

About Tomorrowland

Founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland remains a family-owned business driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand.

The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products and Fiction. Today, more than 350 team members create magic from the company's headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, as well as local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

Known for bringing people together through music, creativity and storytelling, Tomorrowland has become one of the world's most recognized and influential festival brands, inspiring millions through unforgettable experiences and a shared vision of connection.

SOURCE KuCoin