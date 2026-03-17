KuCoin Launches First Tomorrowland Winter Activations Under Global Partnership, Bringing "Guided into the Future" to the Alps

From immersive alpine experiences to the "12 KuCoin Guardians," the festival presence brings KuCoin's brand philosophy to life by making trust visible for a global music community.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of its immersive on-site activations for Tomorrowland Winter 2026, marking the first major festival experience under its global partnership with Tomorrowland.

Tomorrowland Winter will take place March 21-28, 2026 in the renowned alpine resort of Alpe d'Huez, welcoming more than 24,000 visitors on average per day for a week-long celebration of electronic music. The festival will feature internationally acclaimed artists including Steve Aoki, Steve Angello, Lost Frequencies, and Dimitri Vegas. With one week to go before the festival opens, KuCoin will bring its "Guided into the Future" campaign to the French Alps through a series of experiences designed to connect music, culture, and digital innovation.

Building on KuCoin's previously announced 2026-2028 global partnership with Tomorrowland, the upcoming activations reflect a deeper alignment between global music culture and the evolving digital asset ecosystem-- both rooted in the principles of community, creativity, and trust.

Reflecting on the collaboration, BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, emphasized the shared community spirit behind the partnership. "Trust is the foundation of every thriving community," said BC. "Tomorrowland has built one of the most vibrant global communities through music and creativity. At KuCoin, we believe the future of digital finance should be built on the same principles of openness, collaboration, and trust. Our presence at Tomorrowland Winter reflects our commitment to connecting technology with culture and empowering global communities."

As part of its campaign at Tomorrowland Winter, KuCoin will introduce three immersive festival experiences across the mountain, transforming trust into a visible and shared experience for the global Tomorrowland community.

Follow the Green Glow: The 12 KuCoin Guardians

At the heart of KuCoin's festival presence are the 12 KuCoin Guardians, inspired by Tomorrowland's iconic festival guides.

Composed of six performers and six brass-band musicians, the Guardians will move throughout the festival grounds, energizing crowds and guiding attendees toward KuCoin experiences across the mountain.

In the Tomorrowland universe, Guardians are widely recognized as trusted helpers for festivalgoers. By bringing this role to life through KuCoin-inspired performances, KuCoin transforms the abstract idea of trust into a living presence within the festival community.

Sound on the Slopes: Day Time Mountain Sessions

During the daytime, KuCoin will host its primary alpine activation next to the Frozen Lotus stage at La Folie Douce, one of the most vibrant social hubs on the ski slopes.

Running daily from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM, the space will feature DJ performances and a lively après-ski atmosphere, creating a natural gathering place for the international Tomorrowland community.

Immersive After Dark: Base Point in the Main Festival Area

In the evening, KuCoin will host the KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area, open from 7:00 PM to midnight throughout the festival.

The experience will feature an immersive installation with dynamic green motion-tracking visuals, creating interactive photo and video moments designed to capture the energy of the festival while bringing KuCoin's brand identity to life.

Over the past two decades, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world's most influential music festivals, bringing together hundreds of thousands of fans each year while reaching millions more through global broadcasts and digital experiences. Its winter edition in the French Alps blends music, travel, and culture into a unique alpine festival environment that attracts an international community of fans.

By collaborating with a globally recognized cultural platform like Tomorrowland, KuCoin continues expanding its presence beyond the crypto industry-connecting digital innovation with global audiences through shared cultural experiences. Through music, culture, and immersive storytelling, KuCoin's presence at Tomorrowland Winter reflects its broader vision of building a global digital ecosystem where trust connects communities across borders and empowers the future of digital finance.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France and Ibiza.

SOURCE KuCoin