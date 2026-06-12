Leetx to Showcase Full-Stack Self-Developed Assembly Technology at Automotive Manufacturing 2026 in Bangkok

Four self-developed product lines — servo press, transducerized tightening, automatic screw feeding, and Centron precision dispensing — support Southeast Asia's accelerating EV and automotive manufacturing expansion

BANGKOK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle production across Southeast Asia is scaling rapidly. Thailand alone has set a target for EVs to account for 30% of total vehicle output by 2030, intensifying demand for traceable assembly technologies on the production floor. Against this backdrop, the need for traceable assembly technologies on the production floor has become increasingly urgent. Leetx, an intelligent assembly technology company with a long–standing footprint in the automotive sector, will exhibit at Automotive Manufacturing 2026 from 17–20 June 2026, showcasing its fully self–developed unified technology platform and four core product lines.

"Southeast Asia is emerging as a critical node in the global EV supply chain," said Samuel Chen, Head of Overseas Business at Leetx. "Local manufacturers face a dual challenge: scaling capacity while safeguarding quality. A unified, traceable assembly architecture is now within reach — and that is the message we want to bring to this market."

Full-Stack R&D on a Unified Platform

According to Leetx, all underlying technologies — from motors and sensors to control software — are developed in–house. The company's four product lines — transducerized tightening, automated screw feeding, servo press systems and Centron precision dispensing — share a common technology architecture, allowing advances on one product line to be transferred rapidly across the others. This cross–line synergy enables faster response to customer requirements and shortens time–to–line for new vehicle and battery programs.

Four solutions will be demonstrated on–site:

1. Automated Screw Feeding System

The feeding system accommodates bolts of varying diameters and lengths, supporting fastening requirements across automotive lighting, e–drive and electronic control applications — helping customers reduce hardware retooling costs during line changeovers and product iterations.

2. Transducerized Tightening with Full Data Traceability

Feeding, positioning, fastening and quality traceability are integrated into a single error–proofed workflow. The torque–angle curve of every bolt is recorded in real time and bound to the product serial number, eliminating uncertainties introduced by manual operation — including missed fastenings, incorrect screw selection and consistency loss caused by operator fatigue. The result is full–lifecycle data traceability, providing the foundation for zero–defect manufacturing and recall prevention.

3. Servo Press with Force–Displacement Closed–Loop Control

Delivering millisecond–level response and micron–level precision, the servo press transforms conventional press–fit from a "blind" operation into a quantifiable, analyzable digital process. The technology is already widely deployed across e–drive, brake–by–wire, battery module and thermal management assembly lines.

4. Precision Dispensing for Harsh–Environment Sealing

Centron delivers precision dispensing system solutions engineered specifically for meeting the sealing requirements in e–drive and electronic control applications, ensuring robust, design-compliant waterproofing and dustproofing. In Southeast Asia's demanding high-temperature, high-humidity environments, high–quality sealing brought by our high-accuracy dispensing not only extends powertrain service life significantly, but also supports greener manufacturing goals and enhances product reliability across the entire lifecycle.

Throughout the exhibition, Leetx will run continuous live demonstrations at Booth 0H19, with technical specialists available for on–site consultation. Through this event, Leetx aims to work alongside Southeast Asian manufacturers to advance the standardization and traceability of EV assembly technology.

About Leetx

Leetx is an intelligent assembly technology company specializing in servo press systems, tightening & fastening systems, and automatic screw feeding systems for high-end manufacturing. Designed to deliver process-level data traceability and zero-defect quality assurance, Leetx solutions are deployed across hundreds of production lines worldwide in the automotive, EV battery, and aerospace sectors.

About Centron

Centron is Leetx's dedicated brand for automated precision dispensing systems, offering complete system solutions from material supply, metering to applicators. Together with Leetx's assembly portfolio, Centron completes a one-stop smart assembly ecosystem—offering manufacturers the ability to unify screwdriving, press-fit, and dispensing processes under a single technology partner.

SOURCE Leetx