Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Celebrates the Arrival of Two Major Chinese Superstars: Hua Chenyu and Luo Yunxi's Permanent Wax Figures

Bring a Touch of Stardom to Music and Fashion Zones

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is thrilled to announce the official debut of two multi-talented icons from Mainland China — powerhouse singer-songwriter Hua Chenyu and popular actor-singer Luo Yunxi. Set to become the must-see highlights for fans, their wax figures are now officially part of the permanent collection, settling into the "Music Icons" zone and "Fashion Zone" just in time for the Labour Day Golden Week.

Since his debut, Hua Chenyu has garnered numerous accolades in the music industry for his distinct creative vision and explosive vocal power. From Aliens and Qi Tian to I Really Want to Love This World, his works have consistently topped the charts, resonating with countless listeners through lyrics that reflect a profound understanding of life. When he's not in the limelight, Hua also dedicates his time to charity and social causes, inspiring those around him with his genuine passion.

Dressed in a sleek black outfit for the stage, the newly arrived Hua Chenyu wax figure is showcased in a striking pose in the "Music Icons" zone, capturing the energy of his live performances.

Also making a highly anticipated debut is the popular Chinese actor and singer, Luo Yunxi. Since his breakout role in Ashes of Love in 2018, Luo has become a household name, a status further solidified by his performance in Till The End of The Moon, where he received high praise for skilfully portraying three distinct roles (Tantai Jin, Ming Ye, and Cang Jiumin). The show achieved top results in online drama rankings and was released in over 30 countries and regions worldwide. In 2025, his lead role in Whispers of Fate had set a new benchmark for cultural exports, once again topping prime-time TV ratings and reaching over 120 countries and regions.

His wax figure, permanently displayed in the Fashion Zone, features a refined tailored look that reflects his graceful on‑ and off‑screen persona, inviting guests to admire and capture memorable moments with the star.

To celebrate the arrival of these two new figures, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has introduced updated ticket offers across several popular combinations, now available via the official website and WeChat Mini Programs, including Peak Tram and VR experience bundles.

From 30 April to 5 May 2026, guests purchasing any Peak Tram or VR Experience combo ticket via official channels will also receive a HK$50 Shake Shack cash coupon (while stocks last), adding even more value to a star‑studded day at The Peak.

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SOURCE Madame Tussauds Hong Kong