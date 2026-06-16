METI-Supported Global South-Japan Tech Talent Internship Opens Applications for 2026 Program

Program connects STEM students from the Global South with leading Japanese companies through on-site and online internships

TOKYO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the Global South-Japan Tech Talent Internship (GS-JTI), a program sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), with Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support Co., Ltd., serving as the Program Secretariat. The program aims to connect talented students and recent graduates from the Global South with Japanese companies in advanced technology fields, creating opportunities for cross-border learning, skills development, and future career growth.

The GS-JTI program is designed for students and recent graduates in STEM fields, including IT, AI, and semiconductors, who are interested in gaining real-world experience with Japanese industry. Through the program, selected participants will have the opportunity to work on meaningful projects, learn from industry mentors, and experience Japanese workplace culture.

In addition to practical work experience, the program offers various forms of participant support. These may include travel and accommodation support, visa application assistance, and 24/7 support during the internship period, in accordance with program conditions.

The program offers both on-site internships in Japan and online internship opportunities. On-site internships are scheduled for approximately 1.5 months between September 2026 and February 2027, while online internships are scheduled for approximately one month during the same period, subject to host company conditions.

Applicants must satisfy the program's eligibility requirements. Eligible candidates include individuals who:

are majoring in STEM-related fields, including IT, AI, and semiconductors.

are currently enrolled at a university or have graduated within the last three years.

possess working proficiency in English.

are citizens of countries listed on the OECD DAC List (excluding the People's Republic of China); and

(excluding the People's Republic of China); and reside outside Japan at the time of application.

Past program feedback indicates strong participant interest in future engagement with Japanese employers. According to program materials, 94% of previous interns expressed interest in working for Japanese companies after completing the internship.

The GS-JTI program seeks to contribute to skills development, cross-cultural exchange, and longer-term collaboration between Japan and future technology professionals from the Global South.

For additional information about the program, please visit:

** https://gs-jti.go.jp/foreign-talent/**

To register and apply, please visit:

** https://hub.techjapan.work/register**

Contact

Global South - Japan Tech Talent Internship (GS-JTI) Program Secretariat

(Contractor: Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support Co., Ltd.)

Email address: [email protected]

SOURCE DELOITTE TOHMATSU VENTURE SUPPORT CO., LTD.