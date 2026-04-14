Midea and Keppel Partner to Collaborate on AI-Enabled Modular Cooling Solutions Opportunities across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Building Technologies (MBT), a business unit of Midea Group, together with Keppel Ltd.'s Infrastructure Division (Keppel), has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop AI-enabled, energy-efficient cooling solutions across Asia. The signing was witnessed by Ms Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel's Infrastructure Division and Mr Peter Guan, Vice President of Midea Group and President of MBT.

Signing Ceremony

The non-exclusive collaboration will combine MBT's capabilities in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturing and intelligent building systems with Keppel's strengths in Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) and digital optimisation, to co-develop standardised, modular cooling systems. Implementation of the modular cooling system in specific projects will be carried out through project agreements separately negotiated by Keppel and MBT on a case-by-case basis.

It is envisaged that the jointly developed modular cooling systems will offer a flexible, capex-light solution that can be deployed and scaled across multiple sectors, which will enhance the energy efficiencies of cooling processes while reducing the complexity of on-site installation.

By adopting a modular, pre-engineered approach, Keppel can pre-fabricate cooling modules and assemble them onsite. The modular cooling systems will be connected to Keppel's state-of-the-art Operations Nerve Centre (ONC). The ONC, in turn, runs on Keppel's proprietary digital platform, Infrastructure Intelligence (II), which leverages AI and machine learning for real-time monitoring and performance advanced analytics, allowing the cooling modules to be managed remotely around the clock.

When combined with MBT's smart equipment, IoT sensors and intelligent building management systems, it is expected that the AI-enabled cooling solution will be able to offer enhanced operational reliability, improved energy efficiency and reduced lifecycle carbon emissions generated from cooling processes.

As part of the collaboration, both companies will establish an AI-first Centre of Excellence, a collaborative platform, to facilitate engineering, standardisation, optimisation and replication across potential projects. Target sectors include data centres, advanced manufacturing and industrial parks, healthcare and education campuses, aviation hubs, integrated developments and retrofit projects.

Mr Peter Guan, Vice President of Midea Group and President of MBT, said: "This partnership unlocks the full potential of industrialised AI for cooling. MBT brings scalable manufacturing, equipment-level intelligence, and proven modular architectures that can be rapidly replicated across cities and sectors. Together with Keppel's operational platforms, we are moving from one-off projects to repeatable, standardised solutions – making sustainable cooling accessible and affordable at scale."

Mr Poh Tiong Keng, Executive Director, Energy-as-a-Service, Keppel, said, "This collaboration further strengthens our ability to develop and deploy next-generation cooling solutions across Asia. By combining Keppel's Operations Nerve Centre and deep operating capabilities with Midea's engineering and manufacturing strengths, we are helping to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, AI-enabled infrastructure at scale across multiple sectors. We look forward to building on Keppel's ongoing collaboration with Midea, which includes Keppel's HDB Tengah Centralised Cooling Systems project in Singapore."

About Midea

Midea Group Co., Ltd. (000333.SZ, 00300.HK) is an international tech-leading company ranked #246 at 2025's Fortune Global 500. Midea Group's business comprises smart home, industrial technology, building technology, robotics and automation, new energy, healthcare, and smart logistics. Midea's globally 65 production centers and over 190,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 64.3 billion in 2025. Midea's 41 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 90,000 authorized patents to-date.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd. (SGX:BN4) is a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity. Headquartered in Singapore, Keppel operates in more than 20 countries worldwide, providing critical infrastructure and services for renewables, clean energy, decarbonisation, sustainable urban renewal and digital connectivity. Keppel creates value for investors and stakeholders through its quality investment platforms and diverse asset portfolios, including private funds and listed real estate and business trusts.

SOURCE Midea Building Technologies