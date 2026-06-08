Mouser Electronics Receives NXP's Top Customer Count Asia 2025 Award For the First Time

News provided by

Mouser Electronics

08 Jun, 2026, 10:05 CST

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is proud to announce that it has received the Top Customer Count Asia 2025 Award from NXP® Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications.

Continue Reading
Mouser Electronics Receives NXP's Top Customer Count Asia 2025 Award For the First Time
Mouser Electronics Receives NXP's Top Customer Count Asia 2025 Award For the First Time

The award recognizes Mouser for achieving the highest number of new and active customers across the Asia Pacific region in 2025, expanding NXP's customer reach and accelerating the adoption of NXP's technologies in key markets. Mouser has consistently brought NXP's latest products and advanced technologies to market, with a strong focus on automotive, industrial, and edge AI applications. Backed by its robust new product introduction capabilities and efficient inventory management, Mouser has helped speed the market adoption and growth of NXP solutions across the region.

"We are delighted to present the Top Customer Count Asia 2025 Award to Mouser in recognition of their outstanding contribution to NXP's customer expansion strategy in the region," said Luca Difalco, Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Industrial Solutions at NXP Semiconductors. "Mouser's ability to engage new design engineers and procurement professionals, combined with its deep technical expertise and operational excellence, makes it a highly valued distributor."

"Receiving this award from NXP is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Mouser team," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "As one of our valued supplier partners, we are committed to bringing NXP's latest technologies to the engineering community."

Mouser offers a wide portfolio of the latest NXP solutions, to support the development of innovative solutions for automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile and communications infrastructure markets.

To learn more about the wide selection of NXP products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/nxp-semiconductors/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics

Also from this source

Mouser Electronics คว้ารางวัล Top Customer Count Asia 2025 จาก NXP เป็นครั้งแรก

Mouser Electronics คว้ารางวัล Top Customer Count Asia 2025 จาก NXP เป็นครั้งแรก

Mouser Electronics ผู้จัดจำหน่ายชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์และผลิตภัณฑ์ระบบอัตโนมัติทางอุตสาหกรรมรายใหญ่ระดับโลกที่ได้รับอนุญาตอย่างเป็นทางการ...
Mouser Electronics Brings AI Innovation to COMPUTEX 2026

Mouser Electronics Brings AI Innovation to COMPUTEX 2026

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics