SHANGHAI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received the APAC e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year Award from Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator. This is the eighth year for Mouser to win this top global award.

Mouser Receives Molex’s APAC e-Catalogue Distributor of the Year Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

The award recognizes Mouser's strong performance across the Asia Pacific region in 2025, including sustained customer growth, continued point-of-sale expansion, effective inventory management, and consistent operational excellence. Since first earning the honor in 2018, Mouser has demonstrated industry-leading execution and an unwavering commitment to delivering high levels of service.

"Mouser continues to set the standard for high-service distribution, and we are proud to recognize their outstanding performance and dedication to meeting customer needs," said Jennifer Paukert, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. "Their ability to bring new products to market quickly, serve engineers with deep technical resources, and support procurement teams with reliable supply and responsive service makes them an exceptional partner. We congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Molex and deeply value our strong partnership," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "This award reflects our commitment not only to operational excellence but also to empowering the engineering and procurement communities across Asia Pacific. By delivering the latest technologies, comprehensive resources, and a seamless buying experience, we aim to help customers innovate faster and navigate an increasingly complex supply chain with confidence."

With more than 180,000 Molex products available to order, including over 35,000 in stock and ready to ship, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of Molex solutions for use in communications, data centers, transportation, medical, and industrial applications.

To learn more about Molex products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/molex/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics