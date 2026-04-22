NOVI Health's Hybrid Care Model Closes Gap Between Clinical Trials and Real-World GLP-1 Outcomes

An estimated ~14.7% weight loss at 18 months was achieved in one of the first studies evaluating integrated GLP-1 therapies and digital coaching in a multi-ethnic Asian population (n=708). This matched gold-standard clinical trial results, with digital coaching acting as a measurable multiplier.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 medications are transforming obesity treatment, but real-world results consistently fall short of clinical trial outcomes, which sits at around 9% at 12 months, well below the 15% reported in landmark trials like STEP 1, largely due to high discontinuation rates, suboptimal dosing, and lack of structured behavioral support.

A new peer-reviewed study, published in the International Journal of Obesity (Springer Nature), shows that NOVI Health has effectively closed that gap.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS SSHSPH), evaluated 708 adults enrolled in NOVI Optimum Plus, a physician-led obesity care program that integrates GLP-1 receptor agonist medications with app-based digital coaching and personalized lifestyle support.

The headline result: an estimated ~12.7% mean weight loss at 12 months and ~14.7% at 18 months, on par with results from clinical trials, and significantly above typical real-world GLP-1 outcomes.

Medication Alone is Not Enough

The study makes clear that medication alone is not enough. Participants who actively engaged with NOVI's digital platform achieved meaningfully better outcomes:

2.0 to 2.2 percentage points of additional weight loss compared to low engagers, equivalent to roughly 15% greater relative weight loss

compared to low engagers, equivalent to roughly 15% greater relative weight loss ~0.72 kg/m² greater BMI reduction

Up to 2.9 mmHg additional systolic blood pressure reduction

Not All Patients Respond the Same

The study's multi-ethnic cohort (approximately 45% East Asian, 27% European, 13% South Asian, 10% Southeast Asian) revealed significant variation in treatment response. East Asian participants and individuals with hyperglycemia experienced comparatively lower weight loss, while European and mixed-ethnicity participants achieved greater reductions.

"A one-size-fits-all approach to GLP-1 prescribing does not work in Asia," said Dr. Sue-Anne Toh, co-founder and Medical Director of NOVI Health, Adjunct Associate Professor at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and the study's senior author. "Different metabolic profiles and ethnic backgrounds demand a tailored approach. That is exactly what our hybrid model is designed to deliver."

Broader Metabolic Improvements

Over the study period, participants also experienced:

Systolic blood pressure decreased by ~12 mmHg

decreased by ~12 mmHg Body fat percentage reduced by ~9%

reduced by ~9% Waist-to-hip ratio improved from 0.83 to 0.80 (model-adjusted estimates)

improved from 0.83 to 0.80 (model-adjusted estimates) HbA1c declined by ~0.6%

About NOVI Health

NOVI Health is a technology-enabled preventive and metabolic health company headquartered in Singapore. NOVI serves a diverse, multi-ethnic patient population across weight care, metabolic health, and longevity programs.

For more information, visit www.novi-health.com or follow @novihealth on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE NOVI Health