NSG Bio Accelerates Breakthrough Biotech Innovation in Singapore

New initiative under NSG Bio Tomorrow will support promising startups developing next-generation approaches in respiratory and neonatal care

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NSG Bio Tomorrow initiative aims at supporting emerging life sciences startups working on complex challenges in respiratory and neonatal care.

Launched through the support of Chiesi Group, The Impulse initiative will provide a selected startup with one year of NSG Bio membership and access to a dedicated laboratory bench at NSG Bio Singapore. The initiative is designed to help early-stage biotech companies move from promising science toward stronger proof-of-concept work in a fully equipped research environment.

The initiative comes at a time when the biotech industry is increasingly looking for faster, more connected ways to move high-potential science from the lab toward real-world patient impact. For startups, access to infrastructure is only one part of the challenge. Equally important are the right networks, industry visibility, technical environment, and opportunities to engage with partners who understand the path from early discovery to clinical relevance.

The programme will focus on startups developing innovative biotechnological solutions with potential relevance to chronic respiratory diseases and neonatal conditions. Areas of interest include cell therapies, gene therapies, gene-editing technologies, regenerative tissue engineering, engineered or programmable living systems, lung-targeted delivery platforms, preventive approaches, and small-molecule-based approaches.

The selected startup will gain access to NSG Bio's laboratory infrastructure, shared workspaces, meeting facilities, and wider community of biotech entrepreneurs, researchers, scientific leaders, and industry partners. The support is intended to help the company advance key research milestones while becoming part of Singapore's growing life-science innovation ecosystem.

For NSG Bio, the initiative is part of NSG Bio Tomorrow, its ecosystem-building arm created to expand the company's role beyond facilities and real estate. While NSG Bio is known for providing high-quality laboratory and office infrastructure for biotech companies, NSG Bio Tomorrow focuses on building the programmes, partnerships, and opportunities that help startups grow.

"Biotech companies need more than lab space. They need access, momentum, and the right ecosystem around them," said Hasyim Sim, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, NSG Bio. "Through NSG Bio Tomorrow, we are building initiatives that help promising startups connect with partners, unlock opportunities, and move their science forward. This initiative reflects exactly the kind of role we want to play in the biotech ecosystem."

"Chiesi is committed to supporting innovation that can make a meaningful difference for patients, and we work with entrepreneurs, researchers and partners to advance meaningful ideas," said Fabrizio Conicella, Vice President, Center of Open Innovation & Competence at Chiesi Group. "By supporting this NSG Bio Tomorrow initiative, we want to create an opportunity for early-stage innovators to access the infrastructure and ecosystem support needed to develop impactful science in respiratory and neonatal care."

NSG Bio Tomorrow programme also reinforces Singapore's position as a growing hub for biotech innovation in Asia, where startups, research institutions, investors, and industry partners are increasingly coming together to support the next generation of healthcare companies.

Applications open on 22 July 2026 at 09:00 a.m. SGT. Finalists will be invited to present at a virtual pitch event, after which the selected startup will be announced.

About NSG Bio

NSG Bio is Singapore's leading provider of BSL-2 certified co-working laboratory and office spaces, supporting life-science companies from early research through growth. Through its facilities, community, and ecosystem initiatives, NSG Bio enables biotech innovators to accelerate research, access networks, and build companies that address critical healthcare challenges.

About NSG Bio Tomorrow

NSG Bio Tomorrow is NSG Bio's ecosystem-building arm, created to support the next generation of biotech innovation through partnerships, programmes, community initiatives, and opportunities that extend beyond physical laboratory infrastructure. Its mission is to strengthen the biotech industry by connecting startups with the resources, expertise, and networks they need to thrive.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,900 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden. For further information please visit https://www.chiesi.com/en/home

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NSG Bio

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SOURCE NSG Bio