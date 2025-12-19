OKINAWA HARBORVIEW HOTEL: Renovated City Hotel for Extended Stays

Renovated Guest Rooms & Club Lounge / New Restaurant Open Teppanyaki Izumizaki

10 min. from airport / close access to Kokusai Street / convenient base for sightseeing in Okinawa

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operated by Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd., Okinawa Harborview Hotel (https://oka-hvh.com/en/), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is a city hotel that has been cherished in the heart of Naha for half a century. To mark this milestone, the hotel has undergone a major renovation of its guest rooms, club lounge, and restaurants. We offer a stay-experience tailored to various needs, whether for use as a sightseeing base, business trips, or special anniversary stays. You can spend a high-quality and comfortable time in our variety of guest rooms.

Okinawa Harborview Hotel (PRNewsfoto/Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.)

Four Points for Added Value

Renovated Guest Rooms: Designed for Comfortable Long-Term Stays



All guest rooms will have been completely renovated by October 2025. For guests seeking club lounge access, the Club Executive Twin (60㎡), the Club Deluxe Twin (30㎡), and the Club Superior Twin (30㎡) will be available. The Standard Twin rooms (25㎡) have also been refreshed to accommodate a wider variety of guest needs. Club Room benefits include using the lounge before check-in and after check-out, complimentary breakfast, and a 10% discount at on-site restaurants.



Club Lounge: Among Naha's Largest; Relaxation Until Midnight



The Club Lounge, located on the top floor with operating hours 11:00 to 24:00, has increased its seating area and offers a diverse selection of food and drinks throughout the day from breakfast and tea time to dinner and nightcaps. Open until midnight, it is the perfect spot for one more moment of relaxation after returning from a long day of sightseeing. Feature dishes include items only available here including the hotel's traditional Roast Beef, items created with Okinawan ingredients, Pork Shabu Shabu, and Okinawa soba noodles.



New Restaurant Teppanyaki Izumizaki: Live Dining for the Five Senses



The theme of the new teppanyaki restaurant is "Fusion of Ryukyu Tradition and Modernity." Ryukyu Glass and traditional Yachimun pottery from Tsuboya are placed throughout the space. The live performance across the counter is its own entertaining experience. Guests can luxuriously savor the abundance of Okinawa with Ishigaki Beef, Motobu Beef, and Kobe Beef along with fresh seafood from nearby seas, and local seasonal vegetables.



Location: A Base of Operations for Sightseeing and Tours



The hotel is ideally situated approximately 10 minutes by car from Naha Airport. It is only a 10-minute walk from either Tsubogawa Station or Asahibashi Station on the Yui Rail. This allows guests to start their touring or business activities immediately upon arrival. Its close location to Kokusai Street and the Prefectural Office make it optimal for shopping, culinary exploration, and city walks. Guests not only have access to main spots in the city, but day trips both to southern scenic spots and northern popular tourist places can be conveniently made.

https://oka-hvh.com/en/

Company Profile for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 24 hotels across Japan with a total of 7,671 guest rooms and 3,368 employees. The company manages its own brands Oriental Hotels and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as other well-known brands such as Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko. (Updated October 2025)

https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/hotellist/

SOURCE Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.