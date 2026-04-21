On the Ground at Money20/20 Asia: EurewaX Unveils Latest Innovations

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Money20/20 Asia exhibition, quite a few business heads from financial institutions kept confirming the same thing over and over at the EurewaX booth—"So you're just providing the product, and you won't be in contact with my merchants?"

It was not an isolated concern. On the first day of the exhibition, the Singapore-based intelligent cross-border payment cloud platform signed strategic partnerships with multiple financial institutions, and nearly every partner had raised the same question beforehand.

The Fear of Being Cut Out

For local banks and payment institutions, the challenge is clear: they don't lack customers, but they lack cross-border capabilities. Building an in-house system is costly, while third-party gateways risk losing customer ownership.

This "partner first, bypass later" model leaves Southeast Asian institutions eager for cross-border capability but wary of providers.

The Enabler That Stays Invisible

That is exactly the pain point EurewaX set out to address at the event.

The model is straightforward: Institutions build and brand their own payment products on EurewaX, while EurewaX provides the underlying tech and compliance.

"We don't touch our clients' customers," said EurewaX CTO Lee. "End users see only the institution's service - we stay behind the scenes."

The model is supported by brand separation, clear customer ownership, and multi-layer risk isolation. Partners can freely combine product modules, while EurewaX provides technical support without interfering in business decisions.

"This is exactly the kind of model we have been looking for," said Lawrence Tang, Founder of MoneyPasar, after signing. "It gives us the technology we need without turning our partner into a future competitor."

Lower Technology Costs Make Smaller Merchants Serviceable

AI risk control was another key topic. As institutions serve more sub-merchants, complexity rises - but intelligent risk control keeps it manageable.

"EurewaX's modular cloud platform allows us to access world-class payment capabilities at extremely low cost, enabling us to focus on serving our customers," said Adrin Manohar, co-founder of Singapore-based cross-border payment company Money Pasar.

In a market shaped by the fear of being bypassed, the promise of not competing has become a rare competitive advantage.

The best foundation never tries to take center stage.

SOURCE EurewaX