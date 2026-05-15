Outbound Travel from Guide-Driven to Interest-Oriented, Xiaohongshu Signs MOU with Singapore Tourism Board, Kicking Off a Brand-New Chapter of Cooperation

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, outbound travel has evolved from "relying on travel guides" to "following interest inspiration". Travelers currently pursue spiritual resonance, yearn for the unfamiliar, and seek fresh urban vibes in their travel mindset. Singapore is one of the outbound destinations that can live up to these expectations.

Meanwhile, Xiaohongshu boasts 520,000 travel creators with over 1,000 followers, where users define new ways to travel and the industry captures new business opportunities.

Driven by both people's longing for this distant place and the strong appeal of exotic styles, Xiaohongshu Business recently established a strategic cooperation with Singapore Tourism Board to jointly seize the market opportunities brought by this transformation.

Xiaohongshu has observed that Singapore gathers multiple unique attractions: as one of the destinations in APAC region with regular world-class sports events and flagship live performances, it offers sustained re-visit appeal; its unique urban rhythm meets users' psychological expectations; the local service aesthetics guarantee travelers' demand for in-depth experiences that "return the body to themselves". These factors highlight the potential of the new high-end wellness trend and form a complete high-average-order consumption link. Additionally, the interweaving of diverse ethnic colors and tropical customs meets users' travel expectations. These multiple trends make Singapore an ideal destination for "unboxing the world's blind box". (Data source: Xiaohongshu, January – December 2025)

Different cities appeal to tourist groups of different preferences. In this strategic cooperation, based on Singapore's regional characteristics and the platform's 1,400+ behavioral tags, Xiaohongshu used its customized Insight Framework to analyze the core outbound travel groups into four categories: travel bloggers who reward their elders, the new generation of parents pursuing quality and relaxation, emotionally oriented urban youth, and middle-class young people who express their identity through choices. Data shows a serious imbalance between search demand and relevant content volume across all groups — young users heavily rely on real-time search, yet the supply of relevant content lacks accuracy. The monthly active users of young parents traveling with kids have exceeded 20 million, while authentic sharing from a mother's perspective remains scarce. This fully demonstrates that user demand and imagination have outpaced content supply — bringing a shared strategic opportunity for Xiaohongshu and Singapore.

"Three-Step Strategy" — Establishing the New Link of Singapore Outbound Travel in 2026

LAI Sisi, Strategy Head of Xiaohongshu Commercial Cross-border, proposed a "three -step" marketing solution.

First: Seize the first-mover advantage. Build a segmented content matrix based on user groups to establish a favorable impression before users make decisions. Secondly: Shape brand perception. Create exclusive Singapore IPs tied to destination cognition and continuously guide the travel expectations and consumption decisions of target groups. Last: Foster win-win growth. Driven by tangible business contributions, "seeding" is continuously converted into actual consumption, steering it into an effect-driven era that is fully measurable and optimizable. Every conversion serves as a starting point for subsequent growth. Through accumulated conversions and repeat purchases, accumulated content evolves into long-term brand assets, further making Singapore the preferred destination for more travelers. By implementing this three-step closed-loop model, the partnership goes beyond mere traffic cooperation, penetrating every link from user decision-making to consumption conversion. This marks not only an upgrade in outbound travel marketing, but also a replicable path from destination "seeding" to sustained business growth.

Through this strategic cooperation, the two parties will jointly build a closed-loop business ecosystem covering outbound travel content and commercial conversion, set a new industry benchmark from insight to growth, and jointly turn a new page for the development of outbound travel.

SOURCE Xiaohongshu