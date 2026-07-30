Power Up for the Next Trailblaze: UGREEN Unveils Official Honkai: Star Rail Collection Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer technology brand, today officially unveils its first-ever Honkai: Star Rail co-branded collection, bringing five officially licensed products and an exclusive collectible gift box to Trailblazers across Southeast Asia.

Power Up for the Next Trailblaze-UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Speed Speed

Following its official partnership announcement with HoYoverse, UGREEN now brings the collaboration to life through a collection that blends the world of Honkai: Star Rail with the brand's signature charging and tracking technologies. Designed under the theme "Power Up for the Next Trailblaze," the collection draws inspiration from Yao Guang, the Arbiter-General renowned for "strategic masterminding" and "turning woe into weal," delivering practical everyday technology wrapped in distinctive character-inspired designs.

Reliable Power for Every Adventure

The UGREEN MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition and UGREEN Nexode Pro Power Bank Honkai: Star Rail Edition combine distinctive aesthetics with dependable performance. The former supports both wired and wireless charging for up to three devices simultaneously, while its 10,000mAh capacity provides reliable all-day power. The latter complements the lineup with up to 45W fast charging, a built-in USB-C cable, and a smart display for everyday charging.

The UGREEN Nexode Air Charger Honkai: Star Rail Edition and UGREEN Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable Honkai: Star Rail Edition pair Yao Guang-inspired designs with powerful charging performance. Supporting up to 65W GaN charging and 100W fast charging, respectively, the duo offers a compact and portable charging solution with a foldable plug and retractable cable for added convenience.

Beyond charging, the collection also includes the UGREEN FineTrack Mini 2 Honkai: Star Rail Edition, a smart tracker compatible with Apple Find My for real-time location tracking. Powered by a long-lasting 600mAh CR2450 battery that delivers up to 2,700 finds and equipped with a loud 110dB alert, the compact tracker helps users keep track of important belongings with confidence.

A Collectible Made for Trailblazers

For fans looking to own the complete collaboration experience, UGREEN is also introducing the UGREEN × Honkai: Star Rail Limited Collectible Gift Box. The exclusive set includes the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank, Nexode Air Charger, Nexode Retractable USB-C Cable, and FineTrack Mini 2, alongside a selection of exclusive Yao Guang-themed collectibles. Created for both everyday use and display, the gift box brings together practical technology and collectible memorabilia in one premium package for Honkai: Star Rail fans.

The UGREEN x Honkai: Star Rail Series is now available in Southeast Asia on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

About Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.

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SOURCE UGREEN