Rain Expands Visa Membership Into Asia-Pacific, Advancing the Reach of Its Global Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

Rain's expanded issuing footprint enables global consumer and corporate credit card programs across some of the world's most digitally active economies.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoin-powered payments, today announced a major expansion of its Visa Membership into Asia-Pacific (APAC). Through Visa, a world leader in digital payments, Rain is expanding its card issuing footprint in the region, broadening its global infrastructure and allowing partners to launch and scale consumer and corporate credit card programs in some of the world's most digitally active economies, with initial launches expected in Q2 2026.

The expansion builds on Rain's existing issuing infrastructure and introduces a regulated presence in the region, strengthening the company's long-term issuing capabilities across APAC and enabling partners to launch and scale programs with greater regional stability. This milestone establishes Rain as one of the few stablecoin infrastructure platforms with direct Visa Membership supporting programs at this scale.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the world's most active regions for digital asset adoption, consistently ranking among global leaders in stablecoin usage and home to some of the world's largest remittance corridors. According to the International Monetary Fund, the region accounted for more than $500 billion in stablecoin transactions in 2024, making it the second-largest region globally after North America.

"Businesses operating internationally should not have to stitch together multiple issuing partners and vendors just to launch a global card program," said Farooq Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Rain. "Our expansion into Asia-Pacific allows partners to build and scale global programs through a single platform, while stablecoins improve how money moves behind the scenes."

The expansion unlocks a range of high-impact payment use cases across the region, including:

Consumer and retail payments: Partners can launch Visa-branded card programs across APAC, with acceptance at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. Stablecoins power settlement flows behind the scenes while preserving the familiar card experience for consumers.

Partners can launch Visa-branded card programs across APAC, with acceptance at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. Stablecoins power settlement flows behind the scenes while preserving the familiar card experience for consumers. Instantly spendable remittances: APAC is home to some of the world's largest remittance corridors. Stablecoin-backed card infrastructure allows recipients to instantly spend remittance funds at Visa-accepted merchants worldwide, while keeping value within the provider's ecosystem and reducing reliance on costly cash-out and bank transfer flows.

APAC is home to some of the world's largest remittance corridors. Stablecoin-backed card infrastructure allows recipients to instantly spend remittance funds at Visa-accepted merchants worldwide, while keeping value within the provider's ecosystem and reducing reliance on costly cash-out and bank transfer flows. Corporate treasury and global payouts: Export-driven businesses across APAC can use stablecoin-backed card infrastructure to manage multi-currency treasury operations, fund corporate cards, and distribute payouts across global workforces and supply chains.

Rain's model keeps stablecoins simple for the end user. Cardholders transact as they normally would at millions of merchants worldwide, while stablecoins power efficient settlement flows behind the scenes. This architecture allows enterprises to modernize their financial infrastructure without requiring changes to consumer behavior or merchant acceptance.

"Visa is committed to enabling innovative partners and expanding global access to digital payments," said Nischint Sanghavi, Visa's Crypto Lead for the Asia-Pacific region. "Our collaboration with Rain reflects our focus on delivering secure, scalable payment experiences as digital assets continue to evolve."

This milestone marks the beginning of Rain's broader strategic buildout across APAC, with additional markets and program capabilities expected throughout 2026 and beyond. It builds on Rain's rapid growth and continued investment in borderless infrastructure, enterprise-grade compliance, and the systems that enable partners to launch and scale payment programs worldwide. As stablecoins become embedded within mainstream commerce, Rain remains focused on advancing the infrastructure that makes tokenized money spendable everywhere.

About Rain

Rain is the global stablecoin payments platform for enterprises, neobanks, platforms, and developers. Its technology allows partners to move, store, and use stablecoins instantly and compliantly through global payment cards, rewards, on/offramps, wallets, and cross-border rails. Rain issues cards that work at over 150 million merchants across 150 countries. Built natively for stablecoins and trusted by more than 200 organizations worldwide, Rain delivers secure, scalable infrastructure that makes money move freely and instantly around the world. Learn more at https://www.rain.xyz/.

Media Contact:

Lucas Piazza

Marketing Lead, Rain

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain