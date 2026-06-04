Ride Through a Sea of 900,000 Hydrangeas: Ulsan Namgu's 5th Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival Unveils the New Whale Kart

ULSAN, South Korea, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulsan's Namgu, known as an eco-cultural district and a symbol of Korea's whale heritage, will host the 5th Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival from June 19 to 28 at the Jangsaengpo Whale Culture Village.

Ulsan Namgu will hold the 5th Jangsaengpo Hydrangea Festival and unveil the Whale Kart.

The festival has established itself as Ulsan's premier early summer floral event. This year, the village will come alive with over 37,000 hydrangea plants across 40 varieties, including new additions like Orion Blue, Red Baron, and Marshall. Approximately 900,000 blossoms will cascade across the venue in vibrant waves of color. By night, illuminated gardens will create a beautifully romantic ambiance.

A major highlight this year is the official launch of the "Whale Kart," a motorized, circular track spanning 1.05 kilometers throughout the village. Reaching speeds up to 40 km/h, the karts take riders on a dynamic tour past the Whale Sculpture Park and Lavender Garden, offering an immersive view of Jangsaengpo's scenery. Designed with motifs of Namgu's official character, "Jangsaengi," the attraction provides a thrilling new way to experience the area's maritime charm.

Throughout the festival, the special stage at Whale Culture Square will host a continuous lineup of entertainment, starting with the opening ceremony. Visitors can enjoy diverse programs, including the "Hydrangea Music Box" hosted by a popular radio DJ, retro acoustic folk concerts, street performances, and family-friendly magic shows. Every Saturday night, a spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky over Jangsaengpo.

To accommodate early visitors, the Ulsan Namgu Office will run a promotion booth near the Whale Culture Village office starting June 6. A vibrant atmosphere will be maintained throughout the grounds with flea markets, food trucks, and interactive experience booths, ensuring abundant entertainment for families, couples, and tourists.

Admission to the festival is completely free, allowing anyone to appreciate the spectacular floral displays. However, visitors holding a paid ticket for the Whale Kart will be eligible for exclusive discounts on newly released tourist souvenirs.

"This year's festival is a special event where visitors can experience our beautifully cultivated hydrangeas alongside the new Whale Kart," said an official from the Ulsan Namgu Office. "We hope families, couples, and friends create unforgettable memories while enjoying a perfect blend of flowers, culture, and relaxation."

SOURCE Nam-gu Office, Ulsan Metropolitan City