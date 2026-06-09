Enhanced capabilities help manufacturers stay resilient, secure remote connectivity, and operationalize cybersecurity with continuous professional support

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of three enhanced offerings within the SecureOT™ solution suite: OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite, SecureOT Platform Managed Services and Managed Secure Remote Access (MSRA).

Rockwell Automation Expands SecureOT Portfolio with Cybersecurity Assessment and Managed Service Capabilities

Facing an increasing volume of alerts and limited visibility into operational technology (OT) assets, cybersecurity teams are under pressure to detect and respond quickly. SecureOT's industrial cybersecurity solution suite enables industrial enterprises to stay proactive and resilient without the need to add infrastructure or specialized staff.

"Understanding the current state of the OT environment is the foundation for defining the future," said Maria Else, senior global product manager, Cybersecurity Projects, Rockwell Automation. "Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity without slowing production. With SecureOT, we combine clarity, prioritized action plans and managed expertise to help industrial organizations secure what matters while keeping plants running safely and efficiently. We also leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to identify vulnerabilities, automation to maintain efficiency and advanced intelligence to support analysis and understand the latest risks."

OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite

The OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite features a structured, modular approach tailored to the unique operational realities of industrial environments at every stage of their security journey. Combining OT-specific data collection with business-ready insights, the cybersecurity assessment delivers a clear path to building resilience.

Built for OT environments by OT professionals, the assessment offerings leverage new proprietary AI and machine learning models to help streamline analysis and standardize evaluation to deliver results and actions in an efficient manner.

SecureOT Platform Managed Services

SecureOT Platform is Rockwell Automation's risk and vulnerability management solution. Rockwell is now layering its deep industry knowledge on top of the platform to deliver SecureOT Platform Managed Services focused on continuous, professionally managed risk prioritization.

The latest update brings managed platform updates, providing the latest features and capabilities, management of the ongoing asset discovery and inventory, and drives programmatic discussions through technical account managers with the customer so security teams can quickly address cybersecurity exposure while minimizing downtime.

Managed Secure Remote Access (MSRA) and Beyond

Rockwell's new MSRA service connects OT assets, helping to reduce risks, improve efficiency and simplify operations in a vendor-neutral, Rockwell-managed and identity-driven environment. The cloud-routed remote access layer supports OT assets and enables customers to get up and running quickly with turnkey deployment, identity security and reduced workload for internal teams. MSRA enables faster troubleshooting and safer collaboration with vendors, delivered as a scalable service that adapts to each facility.

This latest update also introduces Rockwell's refreshed OT Cybersecurity Policy & Procedures offering. Built by Rockwell's OT Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) professionals and aligned with international standards, frameworks and best practices, the service provides a comprehensive set of documents to guide and strengthen security programs across the OT environment.

Now available for manufacturing and critical infrastructure organizations, these enhancements expand on Rockwell's SecureOT solution suite, a comprehensive industrial cybersecurity offering designed to help manufacturers assess, protect and continuously improve their OT security posture.

SecureOT solution suite is supported by Rockwell Automation's broader commitment to industrial cybersecurity, including product security protections embedded across the automation lifecycle and backed by its IEC 62443-4-1 Maturity Level 4 certification – the highest level for the secure product development lifecycle. Combined with capabilities such as assessment, managed services and secure remote access, this approach gives manufacturers a stronger foundation for managing OT risk and improving resilience.

To learn more about SecureOT and Rockwell's latest cybersecurity offerings, visit rockwellautomation.com/en-us/capabilities/industrial-cybersecurity.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.