Showcasing the Best in AC Installation: Midea Club Flash Installation ASEAN Tournament Returns Bigger Stakes and Up to $25,000 in Prizes

FOSHAN, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament Season 2 (MCFIT S2), ASEAN's largest air-conditioning installation competition, officially opens registration today across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Elite installers will compete in local qualifiers and national finals before advancing to the ASEAN Grand Finals to be held in Foshan, China.

Raising Industry Standards Together

Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament Season 2 officially opens registration today across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Midea Club Flash Installation ASEAN Tournament Returns Bigger Stakes and Up to $25,000 in Prizes

Developed by Midea Club to elevate installation standards and professionalism across Southeast Asia, MCFIT recognizes the Midea installers who deliver comfort to millions of homes. With the theme,"Deserve to Be Seen" the tournament seeks precision standards that ultimately benefit our customers by ensuring safety and unmatched customer comfort experience. Hence, such unified benchmarks across all markets drive higher standards for the entire industry.

Master Speed, More Profits: Bigger Rewards Than Ever

Guided by the core philosophy "Master Speed, More Profits", MCFIT S2 adds outdoor unit installation to the timed contest for a complete practical assessment of professional skills, using the standardized Midea Celest Pro model across all markets. Faster, more efficient installation directly translates into improved service for customers and higher earnings for installers. New awards include the fan-voted "Most Popular Flash Star" and the $5,000 "Master of Speed" country team award. Individual prizes include $5,000 for the champion, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third—bringing the total prize pool to over $25,000.

From Behind the Scenes to Spotlight

Beyond the competition floor, Season 2 launches a new online public voting track — MCFIT Most Popular Flash Star. The dedicated installers who bring comfort to millions of homes every day deserve recognition, not just for their speed, but for their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and safety —— they deserve to be seen. This year, MCFIT is no longer just a race against the clock. It's a real stage that brings installers out from behind the scenes and into the spotlight, letting the public see, appreciate, and celebrate the professionals who make comfort possible.

A Proven Platform for Installation Excellence

MCFIT's inaugural season in 2025 reached over 13,000 installers across five nations, with more than 1,000 top installers competing over three months. Twenty-five elite finalists gathered in China for the Grand Final, where the Philippines won both the Master of Speed Championship and National Award for Master of Speed Country. The event generated over 12.84 million media impressions, establishing MCFIT as the definitive platform for installation excellence in the region. Season 2 builds on this momentum with broader participation, tougher standards, and greater recognition for the professionals who bring comfort into every home.

Registration is now open. Open the Midea Club APP now, sign up, and step into the spotlight — because you deserve to be seen!

SOURCE Midea Club