Sky Labs Launches 'CART ON', the World's First Ring-Type Wearable Blood Pressure Monitoring Solution for Hospital Wards

- Establishment of a blood pressure monitoring lineup that addresses every environment, from daily life to hospital wards

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs (CEO Jack Byunghwan Lee) announced on the 10th that it has launched 'CART ON', the world's first ward-specific blood pressure monitoring solution that utilizes a ring-type blood pressure monitor to automatically measure and manage the blood pressure data of inpatients.

‘CART ON’ Solution Display Example

With the launch of CART ON, Sky Labs' business scope has expanded beyond the existing outpatient and consumer markets into the field of inpatient ward monitoring. As the ward-specific solution is added to the certified medical devices-the 'CART BP pro' for outpatient clinical use and the 'CART BP' for general consumers-a lineup has been completed that addresses every stage where blood pressure measurement is required, from daily life to hospital wards.

The CART ON solution is optimized for enhancing convenience in medical settings by streamlining cumbersome measurement procedures. When medical staff prescribe a ring-type monitor instead of a conventional cuff-type device for patients who require 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), the device's built-in photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor automatically measures the patient's blood pressure and collects relevant data.

The collected data is linked with Seers Technology's inpatient monitoring platform, 'thynC', and is automatically transmitted to and recorded in the nurse station dashboard and the hospital's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. Currently, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, holds the exclusive domestic sales rights for this solution and plans to supply it to hospital distribution networks nationwide.

Sky Labs has secured global-level technical and clinical reliability by conducting comparative clinical trials with existing standard methodsn — including Auscultation, cuff-based 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and Invasive Arterial Line (A-line) — to prove the clinical validity of the ring-type blood pressure monitor applied to CART ON. Notably, through comparative trials with the A-line, considered the 'Gold-Standard' of blood pressure measurement, the company proved that precise monitoring is possible even in situations with high blood pressure fluctuations.

The introduction of the solution is expected to further enhance the work efficiency of medical staff in wards. In terms of nursing, it reduces potential errors that may occur during manual entry and simplifies recording and reporting tasks, helping nurses focus on their core professional duties such as medication and fluid management. Doctors can also improve the accuracy of diagnosis and the appropriateness of drug prescriptions based on objective data measured periodically.

The physical discomfort experienced by patients is also expected to improve. Since there is no pressure from tightening the arm or mechanical noise, the sleep disturbance issues caused by conventional cuff-type blood pressure monitors can be minimized. In addition, measurement is possible without any separate restrictions even when the patient is moving or active within the hospital, allowing for the easy collection of 24-hour blood pressure fluctuation data.

Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, stated, "CART ON is a solution that improves the efficiency of managing hypertensive patients in wards through clinically proven technology." He added, "We will continue to advance vital signal monitoring technologies, including blood pressure, to contribute to the establishment of a smart ward environment that simultaneously enhances work efficiency for medical staff and convenience for patients."

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates "CART", a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. Since the first CART was developed in 2020 for atrial fibrillation monitoring using cardiac signals from optical sensors, the company has expanded its capabilities. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for "CART BP pro," a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of '24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring' (reimbursement code 'E6547'), and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics across Korea. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched "CART BP," a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

