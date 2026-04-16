Southeast Asia Blockchain Week Returns to Bangkok for Its Third Edition

SEABW 2026 convenes May 20–21 at True ICON Hall, ICON SIAM, as Southeast Asia enters a defining phase in digital asset development.

BANGKOK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW) officially returns to Bangkok from May 18 to 24, 2026. Organized by global Web3 venture capital Hashed and its innovation lab ShardLab—operating under a strategic partnership with SCBX, Thailand's leading financial technology group—SEABW is the premier blockchain conference in the region. The third edition gathers global Web3 leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers to shift the industry narrative from speculation to real-world integration.

Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW) 2026 convenes May 20–21 at True ICON Hall, ICON SIAM, as Southeast Asia enters a defining phase in digital asset development.

SEABW 2026 will center around five core themes: The Regulatory Frontier, Institutional Verticalization, RWA 2.0, The Agentic Economy, and The Base Layer Imperative. Hojin Kim, CEO of ShardLab, emphasized the strategic importance of this year's agenda:

"By 2026, Southeast Asia has evolved into a global 'Powerhouse of Value,' where the boundaries between institutional finance and everyday consumer applications are disappearing. At ShardLab, we see the region leading a massive shift where Agentic AI and on-chain infrastructure are no longer invisible technologies, but the very tools empowering millions of users in their daily lives. SEABW 2026 is designed to be the ultimate meeting ground for the visionaries bringing Web3 to the masses, bridging cutting-edge protocols with the real-world experiences of the world's most vibrant digital population."

Why Bangkok? Why Now?

Southeast Asia has transitioned from a retail interest hub to a global leader in institutional infrastructure. Thailand is currently setting the regional standard; the Thai SEC's approval of crypto ETFs, regulated futures trading on TFEX, and capital gains tax exemptions signal a market in active integration. With the Bank of Thailand's programmable payment sandbox and formal approval of major stablecoins, the market is anchored by leading institutions like SCBX.

Highlighting this milestone, SCBX has joined SEABW 2026 as the Main Sponsor. This partnership underscores the deep integration of digital assets into Thailand's financial core and reinforces SCBX's commitment to leading the convergence of traditional finance and the on-chain economy.

What's New at SEABW 2026?

The 2026 program focuses on high-quality engagement. While the Main Stage addresses industry-defining questions, the Exhibition and Spotlight Stage gives builders direct access to an institutional audience. The "Play to Build" hackathon will take developers from concept to product, culminating in a Demo Day for investors.

A defining feature is the Exclusive Institutional Roundtables, connecting funds, infrastructure players, and regulators in closed-door sessions to build cross-border partnerships. Furthermore, to broaden ecosystem access, General Admission is free for the 2026 edition, while curated private programs remain reserved for senior participants and partners.

SEABW 2026 returns at a moment when Southeast Asia's role in global digital finance is more central than ever. Join us this May in Bangkok to define the future of value.

Mark Your Calendars:

Dates: May 20–21, 2026

May 20–21, 2026 Location: TRUE ICON HALL, Bangkok, Thailand

TRUE ICON HALL, Bangkok, Thailand Visit www.seablockchainweek.org to secure your tickets today.

For press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW)