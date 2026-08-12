Stevie® Awards Announce 2026 International Business Awards® Winners from 78 Nations and Territories

The 23rd Annual International Business Awards®, the world's premier business awards competition, recognizes outstanding organizations, executives, entrepreneurs, and teams from around the world.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs), the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 nations and territories were evaluated by more than 210 business professionals serving as judges on 11 specialized committees. Winners were selected based on the average scores assigned during the independent judging process.

High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs), the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 nations and territories were evaluated by more than 210 business professionals serving as judges.

A complete list of 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at iba.stevieawards.com.

Organizations with the Most Stevie Award Wins

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is Viettel. Viettel organizations worldwide earned a total of 28 awards, led by Viettel Cambodia Pte., Ltd. and Viettel Peru S.A.C. with six awards each. Other winning Viettel organizations included Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, Viettel Burundi (Lumitel), Viettel Solutions, Viettel Tanzania PLC (Halotel), Viettel Global, Viettel Group, Viettel IDC, and Viettel Timor.

Other winners of four or more Gold Stevie Awards include:

9 Gold Stevies

Globe Telecoms, Inc., Manila, Philippines

7 Gold Stevies

Cathay United Bank, Taipei, Taiwan

LLYC, Madrid, Spain

Tata Consultancy Services, various locations

6 Gold Stevies

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd., Taipei, Taiwan

HALKBANK, Atasehir, Türkiye

IBM, various locations

Megaworld Foundation, Inc. and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Taguig City, Philippines

pladis, İstanbul, Türkiye

QNB, İstanbul, Türkiye

The Development Bureau of the HKSARG and the Construction Industry Council, Hong Kong

5 Gold Stevies

CarrefourSA, Maltepe, Türkiye

Leobit, Austin, TX, USA

Miral, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4 Gold Stevies

Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Addvox, Mexico City, Mexico

AS Watson, Milan, Italy and Hong Kong

Beyaz Kağıt San. ve Tic. A.Ş., Adana, Türkiye

Cebuana Lhuillier, Makati City, Philippines

Cisco Systems, San Jose, CA, USA

George Capital Finance Solutions, Sydney, Australia

HeyMo® The Experience Design Company, İstanbul, Türkiye

Noguchi x, Budapest, Hungary

Türkiye Sigorta, Besiktas, Türkiye

Awards Ceremony in Paris

Winners will be honored during a red-carpet awards event on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France. The event will also recognize winners in this year's Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the German Stevie Awards. The ceremony will be streamed live worldwide, and tickets are now on sale.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 2026 International Business Awards for their outstanding achievements," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "This year's winners reflect the remarkable innovation, leadership, and creativity we see across organizations of all sizes and industries around the world. Their accomplishments set a high standard for excellence, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on stage in Paris this October."

The International Business Awards are presented by the Stevie Awards organization, producer of nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including The American Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

About The International Business Awards

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. All organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations.

Known as the "International Stevies," the IBAs recognize achievement across more than 200 award categories spanning every aspect of the workplace. Categories honor organizations, executives, entrepreneurs, teams, products and services, technology, AI innovation and transformation, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, websites, apps, events, publications, videos, podcasts, sustainability, thought leadership, and public sector and government innovation, among many others.

The 2026 IBAs also feature dedicated categories recognizing excellence in AI Innovation & Transformation and Public Sector & Government Innovation, reflecting the evolving landscape of global business.

Nominations for the 2027 edition of The IBAs will be accepted starting in February.

About the Stevie Awards

Since 2002, the Stevie Awards have been among the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine business awards programs:

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

German Stevie Awards

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards®

The International Business Awards®

Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

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SOURCE Stevie Awards