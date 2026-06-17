Techman Robot Targets Southeast Asian Smart Manufacturing Markets at Thailand Automation Show

AI-guided smart cartoning & packing lines and the all-new lightweight TM3S cobot make their overseas debut.

BANGKOK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot, a global leader in collaborative robots and AI vision technology, will showcase its latest innovations at the "ME Assembly & Automation 2026". Centered around the dual themes of "Smart Packaging Automation" and "High-Efficiency AI Inspection," the company is introducing tailored solutions for the electronics manufacturing, automotive components, food & beverage, and consumer electronics sectors

AI Vision-Guided Smart Cartoning and Packing Line

AI Vision-Guided Smart Cartoning and Packing Line

To address the critical automation demands within e-commerce and retail product packaging, Techman Robot is highlighting its "Automated Cartoning and Packing Line". This solution overcomes the traditional limitations of mechanical grippers in complex packaging environments by integrating Techman collaborative robot, advanced AI vision guidance systems, and dexterous gripping technologies.

Demonstrating a seamless synergy of "brain, eye, and hand," the system automates cardboard fetching, precise positioning, box folding, cartoning, and transport. Featuring a modular design and rapid deployment capabilities, this solution significantly reduces line footprint, shortens implementation timelines, and enhances packaging efficiency and operational stability—making it ideal for high-mix, low-volume agile production.

The All-New Lightweight TM3S Cobot

Techman Robot is also debuting its latest flagship model, the brand-new "TM3S" collaborative robot. Engineered for on-site operations requiring frequent relocation and high flexibility, the TM3S boasts an ultra-lightweight design, weighing in at just 12 kilograms.

A key feature of the TM3S is its "Quick-release Connector" for cabling, which enables production engineers to install, disassemble, and relocate the unit within an exceptionally short timeframe, vastly improving operational mobility on the shop floor. Furthermore, the TM3S carries forward the signature feature of the Techman Robot family: the "Integrated Vision" system. This provides the robot with advanced spatial awareness and positioning capabilities, making it particularly suited for high-precision welding, assembly, workstation localization, and automated rapid inspection.

AI Flying Trigger Inspection & Instant Palletizer Solutions

Beyond its packaging and lightweight innovations, Techman Robot is demonstrating its "Flying Trigger AI Inspection" and "Instant Palletizer" systems.

Flying Trigger AI Inspection: Allows robots to perform real-time defect inspection and cosmetic recognition while in motion without pausing, driving significant leaps in both throughput and quality control.

Allows robots to perform real-time defect inspection and cosmetic recognition while in motion without pausing, driving significant leaps in both throughput and quality control. Instant Palletizer: Offers a streamlined setup and intuitive operation to help Southeast Asian food & beverage and 3C retail clients rapidly upgrade their end-of-line logistics and stacking efficiency, directly addressing regional labor shortages.

SOURCE Techman Robot