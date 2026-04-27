The fragrance of liquor blends with the mountains and waters: China's Guizhou expands new horizons for sauce-flavored liquor cultural tourism

ZUNYI, China, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS: Along the Chishui River in southwest China's Guizhou Province, a liquor-producing region is being combined with mountainous landscapes to develop new cultural tourism offerings.

Renhuai, in Zunyi City, lies at the core production area of sauce-aroma baijiu, a major category of Chinese liquor. A unique combination of climate, water quality and microbial environment has supported traditional brewing techniques featuring high-temperature starter making and multiple fermentation cycles.

2026 "International Cultural Tourism Experience Officers Explore Guizhou" event visits a liquor enterprise in Renhuai, Guizhou, China.

Over time, brewing has evolved from a manufacturing activity into a system with both industrial and cultural attributes. Distilleries, workshops and related historical sites along the Chishui River form a distinctive regional landscape.

In recent years, Guizhou has promoted the integration of baijiu culture with tourism while maintaining traditional practices. During the 2026 "International Cultural Tourism Experience Officers Explore Guizhou" program, international visitors toured Maotai Town, visiting exhibition areas and production workshops to observe the brewing process and learn about its cultural background.

Some stages of production, including starter making, fermentation and distillation, have been adapted for public viewing through museums, guided routes and viewing platforms. Additional services such as tasting sessions, cultural interpretation and creative products have also been introduced.

Supported by both the natural environment of the river basin and an established industry base, the area is developing a model that combines sightseeing, cultural experience and leisure. Night tours, local cuisine and themed activities have further expanded tourism offerings.

China's baijiu industry is valued at over 600 billion yuan, with sauce-aroma baijiu showing relatively strong growth. As a core production hub, Renhuai provides a foundation for tourism-related development, while also supporting improvements in accommodation, catering and other services.

As integration progresses, brewing is increasingly presented as part of a broader cultural offering in the region.

SOURCE CNS