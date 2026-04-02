TMGM Supports UNICEF Australia's Humanitarian Efforts for Children in Gaza

SYDNEY, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGM announced today its support for UNICEF Australia through a contribution to assist ongoing humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

As conditions in Gaza remain challenging, children continue to face severe disruption to daily life. According to UNICEF, the Gaza Strip is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 100,000 children under five at risk of acute malnutrition. Widespread displacement and damage to essential infrastructure, including schools, medical facilities, and water systems, have further impacted access to basic services.

UNICEF teams continue delivering support across nutrition, healthcare, and education, working to reach vulnerable children and families.

TMGM's contribution helps reinforce ongoing humanitarian initiatives led by UNICEF, extending assistance to communities affected by the crisis.

A TMGM spokesperson said, "We believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully during times of crisis. Through our support of UNICEF Australia, we hope to play a part in helping children and families affected by ongoing challenges."

Tony Stuart, CEO of UNICEF Australia, added, "The humanitarian crisis for children in Gaza is far from over. More than 1.1 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance. UNICEF is providing essential clean water, malnutrition treatments, immunisation, and mental health support. Contributions from partners like TMGM helps us sustain these lifesaving efforts."

This initiative reflects TMGM's ongoing commitment to supporting community through responsible and sustainable initiatives. It builds on the company's broader efforts across environmental and community projects, including contributions to marine conservation initiatives and regional development projects across Asia-Pacific.

The company stated that this contribution is made without commercial intent and reflects its commitment to responsible and sustainable corporate practices.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

About TMGM

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, TMGM Group is the Official Regional Partner of Chelsea Football Club. As a broker providing global financial product trading, TMGM is regulated by ASIC(Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), FSC Mauritius, and FSA (Seychelles).

Disclaimer: Investing in leveraged products carries high risks and is not suitable for all investors. You have no interest in the underlying asset. Read the Client Agreement and other disclosure documents set forth on our website. The above information is provided by TMGM Group (Trademax Australia Limited, ABN 76 162 331 311, AFSL 436416, Trademax Global Markets (SE) Limited, FSA licence number SD224, Trademax Global Limited, VFSC 40356 & Trademax Global Markets (International) Pty Ltd, Company No. 195323, Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence No. GB22201012).

SOURCE TMGM