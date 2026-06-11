ToolGen Opens Advanced Field Testing Facility in Osong, Completing 'Bench-to-Field' Commercialization Platform for Global SAF and Industrial Crop Markets

Establishes a regulatory-compliant, state-of-the-art Genome-Edited (GE) Crop Field Testing Facility to accelerate global commercialization.

Enables comprehensive field evaluation of a diversified crop portfolio, including drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and enhanced oil-content traits.

Expands strategic focus from domestic food crops to high-value industrial and bioenergy crops addressing global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) feedstock demand.

Advances beyond traditional technology licensing toward an integrated vertical value chain targeting key markets in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

CHEONGJU, South Korea, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolGen, Inc. (CEO Dr. Jong-Sang Ryu, KOSDAQ: 199800), a pioneer in CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology, announced the successful inauguration of its advanced Genome-Edited Crop Field Testing Facility and the hosting of its Open Innovation Mini-Symposium at the Osong Innovation Circle in Cheongju, South Korea.

The newly commissioned facility represents a critical step in translating genome-editing innovations from the laboratory to commercial applications. Operating in full compliance with regulatory requirements, it will generate high-quality agronomic and performance data necessary to support product development, regulatory submissions, and global commercialization.

Completing the 'Bench-to-Field' Commercialization Platform

With this launch, ToolGen has established a comprehensive platform integrating genome editing, trait development, field validation, and seed product advancement. The facility enables the evaluation of multiple crop species under real-world growing conditions. Field trials will focus on drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and enhanced seed oil composition to generate robust phenotypic datasets validating crop performance and scalability for global industrial applications.

Positioning for Growth in the Global SAF Feedstock Market

To address rapidly increasing global demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) feedstocks, ToolGen is leveraging its new capabilities to advance a portfolio of genome-edited industrial oilseed crops—including pennycress, canola, carinata, camelina, Indian mustard, and castor bean. Through CRISPR-enabled trait improvement, ToolGen aims to enhance yield potential and oil content, securing sustainable feedstocks without competing with conventional food production systems.

Building an Integrated Vertical Value Chain

Moving beyond traditional licensing, ToolGen is building an integrated vertical value chain encompassing trait development, seed production, and downstream commercial partnerships, focusing on Australia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

"The Osong facility marks a significant milestone in evolving our seed business from research to product-focused commercialization," said Dan Sung, Executive Vice President of ToolGen's Seed Business Division.

CEO Dr. Jong-Sang Ryu added: "We are well positioned to contribute to the future of bioenergy across Australia, Asia, and Europe. Recent European patent proceedings do not affect ToolGen's fundamental intellectual property position or strategic commercial roadmap. ToolGen remains protected by a strong, independently developed next-generation patent portfolio that underpins our long-term competitive advantage and freedom to operate."

SOURCE ToolGen