UPL launches a global campaign '#AFarmerCan' ahead of COP30, championing farmers in climate action

~ A global call to action urging world leaders to place farmers at the heart of climate strategies

Microsite: Meet 20 farmers from around the world leading climate action in agriculture

DVC: Watch the campaign video

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL, a global leader in sustainable agricultural solutions, today announced the launch of its global campaign '#AFarmerCan - The hero you don't know you need', ahead of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, taking place from 10-21 November 2025 in Belém, Brazil. The campaign celebrates farmers as climate heroes and calls on world leaders to recognize their pivotal role in building climate resilience.

UPL honours farmers leading climate action across the world with #AFarmerCan campaign

With a presence in over 140 countries, UPL works closely with smallholder farmers and large-scale commercial growers, empowering them with sustainable agricultural solutions that drive climate action and food security. Drawing on this experience, UPL has curated 20 inspiring farmer stories from around the world, showcasing how agriculture can advance greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation, energy security, water conservation, soil health regeneration, and biodiversity protection - the five pillars guiding UPL's engagement at COP30.

UPL's #AFarmerCan campaign makes a compelling appeal: Policy must stand with farmers. Consumers must recognize and celebrate their strength, resilience, and innovation.

As part of its campaign advocacy, UPL is proposing a four-pillar incentive framework to strengthen farmer resilience:

Pay: Reward farmers for adopting climate-smart practices.

Reward farmers for adopting climate-smart practices. Protect: Offer farmer subsidies and insurance to guard against risks.

Offer farmer subsidies and insurance to guard against risks. Procure: Strengthen farmer access to public markets for certified sustainable produce.

Strengthen farmer access to public markets for certified sustainable produce. Promote: Scale digital tools, soil health data, and knowledge training for farmers.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jai Shroff, Chairman & Group CEO, UPL, said: "With #AFarmerCan, we are amplifying a simple but urgent message: the future of climate resilience begins in the fields. Farmers are already leading the way - innovating, adapting, and regenerating. Yet their contributions remain under-recognized in global climate discourse. This campaign is our call to policymakers, institutions, and consumers to stand with farmers, empower them, and make them central to climate action."

UPL is amplifying its message through a global 360° campaign across Brazil and key markets, blending high-impact outdoor branding with immersive digital engagement. In Belém, the campaign spans airport signage, 1,000+ branded taxis, and 200 buses featuring QR codes that unlock powerful first-hand stories from farmers. Complementing this are targeted digital campaigns, social media activations, and an evocative film showcasing farmers as climate heroes. The initiative also includes eco-friendly merchandise — T-shirts, tote bags, and water bottles.

UPL will be present in COP30's Blue Zone — the official area organized by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for formal negotiations and national pavilions — serving carbon-smart coffee from Brazil's Mió brand. By serving coffee that captures more CO₂ than it emits, UPL will offer delegates a tangible experience of how climate-smart farming can accelerate progress toward global climate goals. As part of this sponsorship, UPL has also secured rights to use the conference's official branding.

UPL will showcase its Agrosphere at the AgriZone, an exhibition space organized by Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) where UPL will host expert panels and debates based on the five pillars that guide UPL's engagement at COP30. UPL will also participate in the Planeta Campo Forum and present a low methane rice case study from India.

Through '#AFarmerCan', UPL reaffirms its commitment to shaping a global movement that celebrates farmers as climate heroes and stewards of a healthier planet.

UPL is a global leader in biosolutions and agricultural solutions, operating in over 140 countries with 43 manufacturing sites, 57 R&D facilities, and a portfolio of 15,000+ registered products worldwide.

About UPL Group

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE GDR: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions that cover the entire agrifood value chain. With annual revenue exceeding $5 bn, UPL Ltd. is one of the largest agriculture companies worldwide, serving growers in more than 140 countries. UPL Ltd. comprises of four pure-play platforms that include UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp); UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions Ltd. (UPL SAS); Advanta Enterprises Ltd; and Superform Chemistries Ltd. Together, these platforms are dedicated to Reimagining Sustainability and driving progress in the world. For more information, please visit www.upl-ltd.com.

SOURCE UPL Group