SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 15 years of excellence, leading multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") has launched a video titled "The Ultimate Trading Machine*", a tribute to 15 years of innovation, precision, and the relentless pursuit of empowering traders globally. The video encapsulates Vantage's journey and reflects the bold, ambitious spirit of the brand.

Vantage Australia Celebrates 15 Years of Trading Innovation with Groundbreaking Anniversary Video

"In the pursuit of excellence, precision and speed are everything," the video states. For 15 years, Vantage has been at the forefront of innovation, continuously evolving to meet the needs of traders. That includes launching tools like the proprietary mobile app and integration with TradingView. In the latest assessment done by Investing.com, Vantage emerged top across multiple key metrics, including leverage, spread value, spread stability, no-slippage rate, market depth, and swap competitiveness, conducted during one of the most volatile periods – the U.S. elections. Vantage has consistently set new standards, solidifying its position as a global leader in online trading.

Since its inception, Vantage has secured licences in the UK, Australia, South Africa, the Cayman Islands, and Vanuatu, establishing itself as a trusted and regulated name in the industry. Through the years, Vantage has been committed to being a model brand for traders, forging partnerships with esteemed organisations such as NEOM McLaren Extreme E, UNESCO, and UNHCR, ensuring that it contributes positively to society as well.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia, said, "Celebrating 15 years of Vantage is not just about looking back at our accomplishments, but about recognising the collective ambition and dedication of our traders and team. This milestone video encapsulates our journey towards setting new standards in trading innovation and customer experience. As we continue to push the limits of what's possible, we remain committed to empowering our traders with the tools and support they need to thrive in the fast-evolving market."

Vantage's journey continues with a focus on setting new industry standards, delivering cutting-edge features, and empowering traders to succeed.

Experience Vantage's 15-year journey and see "The Ultimate Trading Machine" in action here .

Learn more about Vantage's 15 anniversary here .

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

* 'The Ultimate Trading Machine' is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance.

