WALOVI and Hong Xin Da Seal Strategic Local-Channel Deal for International Cans in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15–16, the "2026 Guangzhou Products Go Global • Guangzhou Premium Brands into ASEAN" Singapore launch was held at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre. During the event, WALOVI Great Health Co. signed a strategic local-channel partnership with Singapore-based Hong Xin Da for its international-can products, marking a significant step forward in deepening WALOVI's operations in the ASEAN market.

Ye Jizeng, Vice President of Guangzhou Walovi Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., introduced the WALOVI international can series and shared the brand's latest updates. He noted that global beverage consumption is accelerating toward natural, healthy, and functional choices, and WALOVI is actively embracing this shift. To capture growing demand, the brand has appointed global football star Erling Haaland as its WALOVI brand ambassador, aiming to connect with younger, health-conscious consumers. In addition, WALOVI has launched a co-branded 0-alcohol plant-based beverage with Tsingtao Brewery, expanding into diverse consumption scenarios with natural ingredients and alcohol-free formulas.

The new agreement significantly expands beyond the traditional red-can and red-bottle range, bringing WALOVI's international series into broader local retail and food-service channels across Singapore. Hong Xin Da, a Singapore-headquartered supply-chain operator serving Southeast Asia, manages distribution across NTUC FairPrice and SHENG SIONG supermarkets, SPC and Caltex convenience stores, Amazon and Shopee e-commerce platforms, as well as popular dining chains such as Haidilao and Xiaolongkan. Since 2020, the company has provided strong support for WALOVI's distribution in Singapore. This partnership upgrade signals a full shift toward international product lines and joint exploration of new consumer scenarios, responding to evolving preferences.

As the world's top plant-based beverage brand for five consecutive years, WALOVI sees ASEAN as a vibrant market, with Singapore as its strategic gateway, leveraging its open market environment and multicultural consumer base to deepen its regional presence.

In May, WALOVI introduced its Vietnam cans and exhibited at the China (Vietnam) Export Brand Expo, further expanding its regional footprint. Looking ahead, the company plans to set up local business operations in Singapore and Malaysia, moving from pilot projects to systematic market cultivation across ASEAN. WALOVI will continue to partner with global collaborators, seize the health-consumption upgrade trend, stay focused on natural plant-based beverages, and contribute Chinese brand wisdom to the next wave of transformation in the global beverage industry.

SOURCE WALOVI Great Health Co.