WALOVI Debuts WALOVI Vietnam Can, Expands Southeast Asia Presence Through Localized Operations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, WALOVI hosted a distributor recruitment event in Ho Chi Minh City and officially launched its WALOVI Vietnam can. The brand also showcased its international can lineup at the 5th China (Vietnam) Export Brand Joint Exhibition, drawing over 30,000 international buyers and distributors.

WALOVI Vietnam Can Officially Launched

Attendees included Tran Ngoc Liem, General Director of VCCI-HCMC, Nguyen Phuc Khoa, Vice President of the Vietnam Retailers Association. Representing WALOVI were Ye Jizeng, Vice President of WALOVI Great Health, and Wang Jianli and Rao Bing, Vice President of WALOVI International.

As a key economy in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has a rising demand for health-conscious products — aligning closely with WALOVI's natural plant beverage portfolio. According to Wang Jianli, since stepping up its Vietnam operations in 2021, WALOVI has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 95%, making Vietnam one of the company's most important markets in Southeast Asia.

The launch of the WALOVI Vietnam can reflects WALOVI's commitment to expanding its presence in the country, which the company views as its most strategic market in Southeast Asia. With products, branding and operations tailored to local preferences, WALOVI aims to introduce its natural plant wellness beverage tradition to consumers across the region. Local distributors said WALOVI's refreshing flavor pairs well with Vietnam's climate and cuisine. The brand has already built a strong local following, and the new Vietnam edition can is expected to resonate even more with local consumers.

At the exhibition, WALOVI also met with distributors from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries to discuss potential partnerships. Liu Qiang, CEO of Bach Duong Trading Import Export Company Limited — WALOVI's agent in Vietnam — said the "Chinese quality" is helping company go global, with several partnership agreements reached during the exhibition.

In 2026, WALOVI plans to expand its partner network to 60–80 markets worldwide. Earlier this year, WALOVI Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou resulted in partnerships with companies from ten countries, extending the brand's reach into emerging markets including South America, Africa and Central Asia. Looking ahead, WALOVI plans to build its Southeast Asia distribution network from Vietnam, reaching markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia while continuing to strengthen its regional supply chain network.

From "WALOVI in China" to "WALOVI for the world," the brand is using localized operations to bring its natural plant beverage tradition to consumers globally.

SOURCE WALOVI