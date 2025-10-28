WEKA Announces New NeuralMesh Architecture Built for NVIDIA BlueField-4

Revolutionary Platform Design Marks Major Evolution in AI Infrastructure, Eliminating Traditional CPU Requirements While Delivering Breakthrough Performance Density, Linear Scalability and Exceptional Power Efficiency for Enterprise AI Factories

WASHINGTON and CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From GTC Washington, D.C. 2025: WEKA today announced that it is developing the next generation of NeuralMesh™ by WEKA®, its intelligent storage system, for the newly announced NVIDIA BlueField-4 data processing unit (DPU) , marking a transformational shift in how AI infrastructure will be architected and deployed. This groundbreaking approach eliminates the need for standalone CPU servers, instead leveraging the unprecedented 800 Gb/s networking bandwidth and 6x compute improvement of NVIDIA BlueField-4 to deliver what WEKA CEO Liran Zvibel hails as "the perfect foundation for the future of AI data infrastructure."

Reimagining AI Infrastructure Architecture

Rather than deploying NeuralMesh on traditional servers with separate CPUs, the new generation of WEKA's NeuralMesh storage software will run directly on NVIDIA BlueField-4, fundamentally simplifying AI infrastructure deployment while dramatically improving economics, performance, and power efficiency. This architectural shift represents WEKA's most substantial alignment yet with NVIDIA's infrastructure roadmap and vision for the AI data center.

The Perfect Complement to Modern AI Infrastructure

NVIDIA BlueField-4 brings programmable infrastructure, acceleration, zero-trust security, and massive networking capabilities that align seamlessly with NeuralMesh's microservices-based mesh architecture. When paired with NVIDIA's latest accelerated compute platforms, BlueField-4 and NeuralMesh create a unified, efficient foundation for gigascale AI factories.

"The rapid evolution of AI demands intelligent data infrastructure that can adapt and scale with unprecedented efficiency," said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO at WEKA. "WEKA's NeuralMesh architecture, built for NVIDIA BlueField-4, is a tremendous leap forward, providing the foundational storage for next-generation AI factories."

"The demands of AI reasoning and other inference workloads require a new foundation for data infrastructure – one that unifies compute, network, and storage for unprecedented efficiency and scale," said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise Products, NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA BlueField-4 integration, WEKA's NeuralMesh storage system supports this architectural transformation to power efficient data processing in gigascale AI factories."

Benefits of the BlueField-4-Powered Architecture

WEKA's next-generation NeuralMesh storage system, built on BlueField-4, will deliver:

A Collaboration for the Age of Reasoning

WEKA and NVIDIA have collaborated closely for close to a decade, spanning NVIDIA AI Enterprise software , WEKA's achievement of multiple NVIDIA certifications, and collaboration on the introduction of new NVIDIA technologies. NeuralMesh storage software built on BlueField-4 represents WEKA's deepest integration of NVIDIA technologies yet.

"Power efficiency is key to bringing gigascale AI factories online. NVIDIA BlueField-4 and WEKA's NeuralMesh storage software will directly address this challenge, delivering breakthrough tokens-per-watt efficiency without compromising performance, scale, or operational simplicity. We view NeuralMesh's integration with BlueField-4 as a strategic growth engine that can simplify and accelerate Enterprise AI factory deployments for our customers," said Nilesh Patel, chief strategy officer at WEKA.

Availability and Next Steps

WEKA is actively developing its next-generation NeuralMesh software release for NVIDIA BlueField-4, with detailed roadmap information to be shared with customers and partners in early 2026. Organizations interested in learning more about WEKA's NeuralMesh architecture can contact WEKA directly or visit www.weka.io .

About WEKA

WEKA is transforming how organizations build, run, and scale AI workflows with NeuralMesh™ by WEKA®, its intelligent, adaptive mesh storage system. Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which becomes slower and more fragile as workloads expand, NeuralMesh becomes faster, stronger, and more efficient as it scales, growing dynamically with AI environments to provide a flexible foundation for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, NeuralMesh helps leading enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders optimize their GPUs, scale AI faster, and lower their innovation costs. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

