CANADA BACKS NEW DEFENCE, SECURITY AND RESILIENCE BANK

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group:

The DSRB Development Group welcomes the statement by Canada's Minister of Finance confirming Canada's leading role with regards the establishment of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

Canada's leadership reflects a shared understanding among allies that strengthening defence and security now requires not only increased spending, but financing structures capable of supporting industrial scale-up, supply-chain resilience, and long-term capacity. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is being established to address this challenge by improving access to affordable, predictable financing across defence and security ecosystems, while working alongside existing national and multilateral institutions.

The DSRB Development Group is working closely with Canada and other like-minded nations to support the establishment of the Bank, including its design, governance, and operational framework, to ensure it meets the needs of participating nations and their industries.