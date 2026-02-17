Doceo Launches Business Services Division, Expanding Capabilities in AI, Marketing, Print, and Branded Merchandise

New division builds on company's outsourced printing foundation, bringing four practice areas to market for Mid-Atlantic businesses

YORK, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceo today announced the launch of its Business Services Division, a significant expansion of the company's outsourced printing operations into a full-service business solutions offering. The new division brings four distinct practice areas to market, reinforcing Doceo's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to grow, modernize, and operate more efficiently.

The Business Services Division includes:

Doceo Business Services Division

AI Advisory Services — Providing clients with AI readiness assessments, custom strategy development, training and enablement, AI assistant and agent development, document intelligence solutions, and managed AI services.

Marketing Advisory & Growth Services — Offering fractional CMO engagements, marketing investment audits, search and AI visibility assessments and execution, brand voice and messaging development, website strategy, social media strategy, and LinkedIn and social selling programs.

Outsourced Print & Mail Solutions — Continuing Doceo's established capabilities in statement and invoice processing, transactional document production, variable data printing, direct mail design and fulfillment, regulatory and compliance mailings, postal optimization, document composition and template management, HIPAA-compliant document processing, and campaign fulfillment and kitting.

Branded Merchandise & Apparel — Delivering custom corporate apparel, promotional products, event merchandise, employee onboarding and welcome kits, client and employee appreciation gifts, custom branded company stores, kitting and assembly, and decoration services.

"This is what growth looks like when you listen to your customers and invest in the right people. Business Services is a natural evolution of what we've built. We started with outsourced print, proved we could deliver, and our clients kept asking for more. Now we're meeting that demand with the same commitment to service and accountability that defines everything we do."

— John Lewis, CEO and President of Doceo

The division is led by Jim Haney, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, who joined Doceo in early 2025 and has driven the strategy behind the expansion. Haney brings more than 25 years of marketing, technology, and business strategy experience across OEMs and top-performing dealer organizations. He holds a certification in AI and Digital Transformation from MIT and has built his career at the intersection of marketing, technology, and revenue growth, helping organizations modernize how they go to market, engage customers, and operate.

"There's a lot of noise in the market right now, especially around AI. Businesses don't need another vendor with a pitch deck. They need a partner who understands their operations, speaks their language, and can actually deliver. That's what Business Services is built to do. Whether it's AI strategy, marketing, print and mail, or branded merchandise, every service in this division is backed by real expertise and built to produce real, measurable outcomes."

— Jim Haney, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer

The launch of the Business Services Division positions Doceo to serve clients across a broader set of needs while opening new revenue opportunities and deepening long-term client relationships across the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Doceo

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, Doceo is a business technology and services company built on a simple principle: the quality of the people determines the quality of the results. Every division, every team, and every client engagement is led by experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge, proven track records, and a commitment to delivering measurable outcomes.

Doceo serves organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region across three focused divisions: IT Solutions, Print Technology, and Business Services. Each operates with the specialization and accountability of a dedicated practice, backed by the stability and resources of a unified company.

Proven People. Proven Results.

