HONOR Calls for Open Collaboration Under New AI Ecosystem Vision, While New Opportunities are Coming to AI Devices

To build a truly unified interface, the company is excited to execute its open AI device ecosystem strategy through the HONOR AI Connect Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR outlined its AI ecosystem blueprint during the opening ConnectAI panel discussion at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. HONOR unveiled its strategy to execute an open device ecosystem via the HONOR AI Connect Platform, which is projected to integrate more than 20,000 AI services by the end of 2026.

Fang Fei, President of Products at HONOR expressed her views about the convergence of AI, devices and connectivity.

The strategy marks HONOR's accelerated transformation from a smartphone manufacturer into a global leading AI device ecosystem company. The core driving force is the comprehensively upgraded HONOR AI Connect Platform, which opens HONOR's core AI capabilities to all ecosystem partners. This shift moves beyond simple connectivity toward deeply shared intelligence, aiming to create a Personal Avatar for users within a vast, cross-brand device ecosystem.

During the panel discussion, Fang Fei, President of Products at HONOR, was joined by Philippe Lucas, Orange Innovation Executive Vice President Partnerships, Content and Devices, for an insightful conversation about the convergence of AI, devices and connectivity. Centered around the theme of "breaking walls," HONOR underlined its commitment to working collaboratively with partners like Orange to expand into new hardware categories including education, smart home, audio products, pets, and toys.

To illustrate this vision, Fang Fei drew a parallel with evolutionary history, explaining that the industry is on the verge of a "Cambrian Explosion" in AI devices. She noted that just as the original Cambrian Explosion millions of years ago led to a sudden burst of countless new lifeforms, the world is about to witness a similar rapid and massive diversification of new, intelligent devices. This evolution will see AI take new forms, from "Embodied AI" like the HONOR Robot Phone to the specialized AI companions HONOR is exploring with its partners.

"At HONOR, we believe 'walled gardens' should be a thing of the past," said Fang Fei, President of Products at HONOR. "Our vision is simple. We want to combine our human-centric approach with technology to maximize the potential of every person. To do this we are creating AI companions that make users more creative, and more connected."

A deeper transformation is unfolding through the evolution of our underlying distributed technologies. In the past, human-computer interaction was confined to a single screen. Today, thanks to distributed technology, we've broken through the physical boundaries of hardware.

This shift manifests in two key trends: the "decoupling" of smart hardware, which sees devices evolve into specialized peripherals for specific scenarios, and the "ubiquitization" of AI entry points, creating new interaction paradigms tailored to real-world contexts.

To build a truly unified experience in the face of this challenge, HONOR is executing its open AI device ecosystem strategy through the HONOR AI Connect platform. In this new world, the "interface" is an AI Agent—a personal digital twin living across a user's devices. Thanks to the open platform, this digital twin understands a user's intent on their phone and carries that understanding into their connected car, smart home, or service robot, enabling seamless, intelligent continuity.

This new generation of devices breaks away from traditional form factors. It illustrates HONOR's concept of Augmented Human Intelligence (AHI), transforming devices from passive tools to proactive partners. A prime example is the HONOR Robot Phone, a groundbreaking device that fuses smartphone innovation with robotics. It acts as a personal cinematographer, automatically tracking and recording video, freeing users to be active participants in their own memories.

During its official launch event on March 1st, HONOR debuted its latest AI-native foldable smartphone, the ultra-thin HONOR Magic V6, alongside its latest generation of innovative PCs, tablets, and more. From the Robot Phone to the latest foldable, tablet and PC innovation, global media and MWC attendees are welcome to visit the HONOR booth in Hall 3 to experience the future of intelligent devices firsthand.

