Sunwoda Energy Launches SunESS H Series and Deepens European Partnerships

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwoda Energy launched its upgraded SunESS H Series portfolio at Intersolar & ees Europe 2026 under the theme "One Core, All Scenes" introducing a system-level framework for energy storage, charging and digital energy management, while further strengthening its European partnerships.

Wei Ren, General Manager of European Sales at Sunwoda Energy, speaks at the “One Core, All Scenes” Product Launch during Intersolar & ees Europe 2026.

The upgraded SunESS H Series integrates battery storage systems, solar-storage-charging solutions, AI-powered energy management, and applications including dynamic electricity pricing, peak shaving and backup power. At the core of the portfolio is One Core, a shared capability foundation spanning cell technology, pack design, system architecture and intelligent energy management. Through an AI EMS and the redesigned mySunPan app, the system enables forecasting, optimization, dispatch and visualized management, allowing SunESS and OASIS products to operate under one unified technology framework.

The new-generation SunESS H Pro and SunESS H StackPlus battery systems adopt Sunwoda's self-developed 314 Ah LFP cells, with a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles. Both products feature pack-level active balancing, pack-level fire protection, multi-layer safety protection, active thermal management, IP66 protection and C4 corrosion resistance. SunESS H Pro focuses on residential and light commercial energy security and backup power, while SunESS H StackPlus uses a stackable modular design to support flexible expansion and the mixed use of new and existing battery modules.

Sunwoda Energy also introduced SunESS Power Pro+ All in One. Covering 20-50 kW/20-120 kWh, the system adopts a modular stackable design and wiring-free installation for residential and small C&I applications. It uses Sunwoda's self-developed UT50 hybrid inverter, which supports seamless transfer, compatibility with SunESS H Pro and SunESS H StackPlus, and parallel expansion. Paired with the SunESS Power Wallbox, it enables coordination between energy storage and EV charging, while supporting smart loads, heat pumps, generators and existing PV systems.

For C&I and charging-site scenarios, OASIS Ultra Charger works with OASIS L261 AiO to combine C&I energy storage with DC fast charging. The charger complies with relevant IEC 61851 requirements and is preparing for ISO 15118-related certification.

Sunwoda Energy also showcased the redesigned mySunPan app, which provides clearer visibility of key revenue data and system status. Based on European grid strategies and dynamic electricity pricing, the platform uses AI algorithms for energy optimization and supports intelligent diagnosis, remote operation and maintenance.

During the exhibition, Sunwoda Energy signed cooperation agreements with BayWa r.e., CEF and IBC Solar, strengthening product supply, local market development and customer support in Europe. The company also highlighted progress in ESG development, Battery Passport capability building and digital transparency, and received EUPD Research's "Top Brand PV Switzerland 2026" award in the energy storage category.

To learn more about the upgraded SunESS H Series and related solutions, please visit:

https://en.sunwodaenergy.com/events/suness-energy-storage-solutions.html

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, Sunwoda Energy provides energy storage products and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, supporting the energy transition in Europe and globally, as well as the development of safer, smarter and more connected energy systems.

SOURCE Sunwoda Energy