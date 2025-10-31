THE MARK HOTEL CELEBRATED IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2025 PRESTIGIOUS RANKING

Celebrating innovation, excellence, and transformative travel experiences worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mark Hotel is the only hotel in New York City, and one of only two hotels in the entire United States, named on the prestigious list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025, announced last night in a captivating ceremony at Billingsgate in London. The awards highlight properties redefining the art of hospitality across six continents, from pioneering urban destinations to remote escapes offering unforgettable guest experiences.

"It is an extraordinary honor to represent New York and the United States as the only hotel in New York, and one of only two in the country, named among The World's 50 Best Hotels," says Elon Kenchington, General Manager of The Mark Hotel. "It's a reflection of our team's commitment to crafting a preeminent New York City experience for our guests, and this accolade not only honors the people who bring the hotel to life every day, but also the artists, designers, and guests who inspire us. Most importantly, it recognizes the thoughtfulness and dedication of a community that makes The Mark not just a hotel, but a place where experiences and memories are created."

Renowned as a cultural touchstone on Manhattan's Upper East Side, The Mark Hotel blends high French style with imaginative New York spirit, elevating luxury hospitality experiences for global citizens and New Yorkers alike. Located in a 1927 landmark building steps from Central Park, world class museums, galleries and boutiques, the hotel draws a global clientele of artists, designers, celebrities, dignitaries, media leaders, and discerning travelers. Beyond its iconic address, The Mark stands apart for its playful yet sophisticated and exciting amenities, from private sailboat excursions in New York Harbor and bespoke floral carts to after-hours access to The Met, curated shopping experiences at Bergdorf Goodman and Jean-Georges' signature Haute Dog Cart, creating experiences that extend far beyond the guestroom.

With 106 guest rooms, 44 suites, and three penthouses—including the largest hotel penthouse in North America—the property is also home to dining by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the New York outpost of Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia, and a salon by Frédéric Fekkai. This fusion of art, fashion, and world-class service has made The Mark not only a premier destination for discerning travelers but also a vibrant hub for the city's social and creative scenes.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, comments: "As the hotel scene continues to innovate, The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 also represents an evolution. The growth of the 50 Best Voting Academy through the appointment of new Academy Chairs and geographical regions, the inaugural 51-100 list and new special awards will elevate the ranking and celebrate even more elements of the hotel experience."

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 ranking reflects votes from the 50 Best Hotels Academy, a group of more than 800 hoteliers, travel journalists, educators, and seasoned luxury travelers.

