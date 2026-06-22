VIENNA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the various national MiCAR transition periods approach their final 1 July 2026 deadline, Bybit EU is launching its "Move Your Funds, Get Rewarded" campaign — a limited-time incentive programme designed to welcome new users to a MiCAR-licensed platform in Austria, offering 3% annualised cashback on crypto top-ups, quick VIP upgrades, exclusive card benefits and more.

Bybit EU Strengthens European Positioning Ahead of MiCAR Transition (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The implementation of MiCAR marks one of the most significant regulatory developments in the history of the European crypto industry, establishing a unified framework for crypto-asset services across the European Economic Area (EEA). As the transition period concludes, unauthorized Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) are expected to complete their wind-down processes in line with guidance from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), accelerating the market's shift toward regulated and locally aligned platforms.

Europe's crypto market is entering a new phase — one increasingly defined by transparency, operational resilience, and regulatory clarity. As the industry matures, users are seeking platforms built to operate within Europe's evolving framework — and to reward users who make the move.

Bybit EU GmbH operates under a MiCAR licence granted by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) and is headquartered in Vienna, serving users across the EEA, with the exception of Malta.

About the Campaign

The "Move Your Funds, Get Rewarded" campaign runs from 19 June 2026 to 31 July 2026 and is open exclusively to new users who have not previously held a Bybit EU account and who are residents of the European Economic Area (excluding Malta).

Eligible participants can access three distinct benefit tracks:

New User Welcome Package: New users can access a regional top-up welcome gift starting from €20, as well as a card welcome package offering up to €120 in card welcome bonuses plus 100% cashback on eligible subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT) in the first month, capped at €50.





Quick Access to VIP Benefits: Users who deposit a minimum of $100 in cumulative crypto top-ups during the campaign period can unlock VIP fee-rate benefits — without needing to meet the standard Bybit EU VIP asset or trading volume thresholds. VIP tiers scale with deposit size: from a 30-day VIP 1 trial card (from $100) up to a 90-day VIP Supreme trial card (from $1,000,000). Once unlocked, the VIP benefit is delivered via a time-limited trial card valid for 30 or 90 days from issuance.





3% Cashback on Crypto Top-Ups: Users who deposit a minimum of $50,000 in cumulative crypto top-ups are eligible for a 3% annualised cashback rate, paid monthly over 12 months in USDC. The cashback tier is locked at the end of the campaign registration period (July 31, 2026), and monthly payouts are subject to a minimum spot trading volume requirement. The maximum cashback cap is $1,000,000 in deposits, with a total potential payout of up to $30,000 USDC over 12 months.

"Europe is setting the foundations for a more mature and sustainable digital asset ecosystem," said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit EU. "As the MiCAR transition progresses, users increasingly value clarity, continuity, and platforms designed with long-term regulatory readiness in mind. Bybit EU was established to support that future — and this campaign reflects our commitment to making that transition rewarding for users who choose to move their funds to a licensed platform."

The company noted that the July 1 MiCAR transition deadline represents a meaningful inflection point for the European crypto market — one that underscores the importance of operating on a platform with established regulatory authorisation, local operations, and a long-term commitment to the European user base.

As part of its broader European strategy, Bybit EU continues to expand its regional presence through compliance-focused operations, local partnerships, educational initiatives, and long-term ecosystem engagement across the EEA.

The company also aims to contribute to broader industry awareness around MiCAR and the implications of Europe's transition toward a more harmonised regulatory environment for digital assets.

Full campaign details, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions are available at https://www.bybit.eu/MoveYourFunds

#BybitEU | #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA) – with the exception of Malta – via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: Investing in crypto-assets is associated with risks. This content constitutes a marketing communication from Bybit EU GmbH. It does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE Bybit