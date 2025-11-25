DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, is enhancing support for its trading community by temporarily reducing the minimum subscription for its Private Wealth Management (PWM) program to 250,000 USDT—a 50% reduction from the standard threshold. This exclusive year-end initiative for Bybit VIPs expands access to institutional-grade wealth management strategies designed to navigate today's dynamic market conditions.

Bybit Lowers Barrier to Elite Wealth Management Solutions with Year-End Exclusive for VIP Clients (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

As macro uncertainty continues to shape short-term outlooks, discerning investors are prioritizing tailored strategies that preserve capital while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns. Bybit's PWM services have demonstrated compelling resilience during recent market fluctuations, with the top-performing fund achieving an impressive 16.94% APR in October 2025 , attesting to the value of smart, data-driven portfolio and risk management in times of volatility.

Delivering Value Through Expertise

Bybit PWM combines bespoke asset allocation strategies with dedicated relationship management, offering clients:

Customized portfolio design tailored to individual risk profiles and investment objectives

tailored to individual risk profiles and investment objectives Active risk management designed to preserve capital during volatile market conditions

designed to preserve capital during volatile market conditions Exclusive access to curated private funds and institutional-grade investment opportunities

to curated private funds and institutional-grade investment opportunities Dedicated support from experienced wealth management professionals

"This VIP exclusive year-end initiative reflects our commitment to supporting our high-net-worth clients when thoughtful portfolio management matters most," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit. "By adjusting the entry requirement, we're extending institutional-quality solutions to a wider group of sophisticated investors. Whether markets rise or fall, Bybit PWM delivers what clients need: consistency, disciplined strategies, and dependable performance."

This limited-time subscription requirement adjustment arrives as investors seek to position their portfolios strategically ahead of the new year. Eligible VIP clients can now access Bybit's comprehensive PWM services, including private portfolio management and personalized investment planning, with a significantly lower entry point.

Qualified investors interested in exploring Bybit PWM are encouraged to contact their Relationship Manager or reach out to the dedicated Wealth Management team at [email protected] or through the online contact form .

