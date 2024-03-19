Bybit Web3 Ignites the Bitcoin Layer2 Season with 100,000 MERL Airdrop

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, is thrilled to announce that Bybit Web3 spearheads the Bitcoin Layer2 Season with its Airdrop Arcade, featuring a 100,000 MERL airdrop giveaway in collaboration with Merlin Chain.

"We're thrilled to partner with Merlin Chain, one of the key players in the burgeoning Layer2 space," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This airdrop is a fantastic opportunity for our users to explore the potential of Bitcoin Layer2 and be a part of a thriving ecosystem!"

This exciting event, running from March 18, 2024, 10AM UTC to April 18, 2024, 10AM UTC, marks Bybit Web3's commitment to fostering the Bitcoin Layer2 ecosystem. Bybit is the first centralized exchange to partner with Merlin Chain for an airdrop campaign, underscoring Bybit's dedication to providing users with innovative opportunities within the crypto space.

Unveiling the Potential of Bitcoin Layer2 with Merlin Chain

The event presents a unique chance for users to explore the potential of Bitcoin Layer2 with Merlin Chain. Introduced by Bitmap Tech, a premier development team with a proven track record and boasting an overall market cap exceeding $6 billion, Merlin Chain is a prominent player in the Ordinals space. Their BRC-420 "Blue Box" collection, launched on the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol, has skyrocketed in value, becoming one of the hottest Ordinals assets and a testament to Merlin Chain's innovative solutions.

Merlin Chain's Layer2 solution integrates zk-Rollup technology, decentralized oracles, and on-chain Bitcoin fraud proof modules. This innovative approach empowers Bitcoin's native assets, protocols, and products on Layer1, aiming to "Make Bitcoin Fun Again."

To participate in the Bybit Web3 Airdrop Arcade Bitcoin Layer2 Season and be eligible for a share of the 100,000 MERL airdrop (TGE airdrop), please visit Bybit Web3 for more details: https://t.co/tG3NPvd87I

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

