Cantor Receives ADGM Approval, Expanding Middle East Investment Banking Platform

Strengthens cross-border investment and capital formation capabilities connecting the Middle East with global markets

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor, a premier global investment bank and part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies, today announced that The Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, has granted the firm approval to conduct regulated financial activities within the ADGM.

The approval, confirmed through the issuance of a Financial Services Permission ("FSP"), marks a significant milestone in Cantor's strategic expansion across the Middle East. The authorization follows the opening of the firm's Abu Dhabi office in December 2025.

"Establishing our presence in Abu Dhabi reflects Cantor's long-term commitment to strategically important markets that are increasingly shaping global capital flows," said Sage Kelly, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cantor. "The Middle East continues to experience strong economic momentum, rising investment activity and significant institutional capital formation. Our presence within ADGM positions us to better serve clients seeking opportunities both within the region and across international markets."

Led by Ali Khalpey, Head of Middle East, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Cantor's Abu Dhabi office will serve as a regional hub for the firm's investment banking and capital markets activities. Cantor currently operates two dedicated teams in the region: an Equities platform with full sales, trading and research capabilities serving sovereign wealth funds and local, regional and global institutional investors active across the Middle East; and an Investment Banking team focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory.

"Abu Dhabi has rapidly established itself as a leading international financial center and a gateway to one of the world's most dynamic investment environments," said Mr. Khalpey. "With our Abu Dhabi office now fully operational, we look forward to strengthening relationships with clients, investors and strategic partners across the region while contributing to the continued growth of the local capital markets ecosystem."

"We are pleased to welcome a premier global financial institution like Cantor to the ADGM as the firm continues to expand its presence in the region," said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM. "Cantor's decision to establish operations in Abu Dhabi reflects the growing demand among leading global financial institutions to access the investment opportunities emerging across the Gulf and broader Middle East."

About Cantor

Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has over 60 office locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cantor.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or X for the latest company news.

SOURCE ADGM