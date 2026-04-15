Cashco Acquires 3B Controls to Expand its Tank Safety and Storage Portfolio for Chemical, Petrochemical, Biogas and Other High Value Industrial Applications

ELLSWORTH, Kan. and WIDNES, England, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashco , a provider of highly-engineered pressure management solutions such as regulators, control valves, and tank safety and storage equipment, and a portfolio company of May River Capital, today announced that it has acquired 3B Controls, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of specialized solutions for storage tanks. The acquisition strengthens Cashco's product breadth across pressure/vacuum relief, flame arresting, and gas blanketing, and adds a center of production and service excellence in the UK to better serve global markets.

3B Controls maintains a highly engineered portfolio of pressure and vacuum relief valves, breather valves, emergency relief products, biogas equipment, and related inspection, spare parts, and after-sales services. Customers look to 3B Controls for its quality of products and services, consultative approach, and application expertise in sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, and biogas. 3B Controls serves multinational customers across a range of applications, selling to end-users directly and through value-added representatives, distributors, and engineering, procurement, and construction firms.

Cashco's acquisition of 3B Controls brings together complementary capabilities and will enable the combined organization to best serve customers with an expansive product suite and associated technical support.

"3B Controls has a sterling reputation for quality products, technical responsiveness, and practical support for customers with demanding environments. By bringing 3B Controls into the Cashco organization, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers through broader product coverage, added expertise, and expanded geographic reach," said Clint Rogers, President, Cashco.

"Our combined product line will be one of the widest in the industry, featuring materials ranging from Aluminum, Carbon Steel and Stainless Steel to Hastelloy, FRP, Polypropylene, PVDF, and specialty coating systems. We are pairing this material versatility with an extensive technology portfolio—including weight-loaded, spring-loaded, and pilot-operated vents—and advanced options such as steam jackets and integrated limit switches. 3B naturally extends our reach into the EMEA market. By shipping Cashco products directly from 3B Controls' UK facility, we will significantly enhance our local service capabilities and lead times," said Rogers.

"By joining forces with Cashco, our customers will continue to receive the high-level service and technical support they rely on, while benefiting from the expanded scale of the combined organization," said Philip Horne, Managing Director at 3B Controls.

"This partnership leverages 3B's localized manufacturing and distribution and enables us to provide the broader suite of Cashco solutions—tank safety equipment such as flame arrestors, blanketing valves, but also various specialized pressure management equipment including back pressure regulators, pressure reducing regulators, and control valves—directly to our customers across the UK, Europe, and elsewhere," Horne added.

"May River Capital is proud to support Cashco's global expansion through this strategic acquisition," said Phil Ramsbottom, Principal at May River Capital. "Cashco's partnership with 3B Controls presents yet another opportunity to join forces with a well-regarded manufacturer of specialized flow control equipment and apply our operational toolkit to accelerate growth. The acquisition of 3B Controls extends our portfolio of niche pressure and tank management suppliers serving critical customers in diversified industries. We continue to seek middle-market companies who might benefit from a growth-oriented partner with an established strategic playbook and access to deep customer, supplier, expert, and operator networks," Ramsbottom added.

About Cashco

Cashco is a well-established designer, manufacturer, and servicer of a broad line of industrial control products. Products include regulators, control valves, controllers, pressure/vacuum relief vents, and flame and detonation arrestors. Cashco services customers in industries including industrial gas, chemicals, terminal storage, electronics, and food and pharmaceuticals, through a worldwide network of offices and representatives. For more information, please visit www.cashco.com .

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle-market, industrial growth businesses. May River invests in high-performing companies in such sectors as advanced manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com .

SOURCE May River Capital, LLC