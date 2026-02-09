CEVA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CHANGES IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND CHINA

Arnaud Leboulanger is appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of the new APAC & China region. He joined the group in 2003 and gained solid international experience as a General Manager for entities in South Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, before taking over the French, and then the Southern European subsidiaries. Arnaud's track record illustrates his ability to drive change, spearhead transformations, and support sustainable growth. His vision and knowledge of diversified markets will be key assets to support Ceva's ambitions in this strategic region.

Anh-Mai Vu, currently Director of Global E-Commerce, is appointed Head of Pet Products for the APAC & China region. Over the past two years, she has led the digital transformation and developed our global e-commerce division, strengthening the company's presence in several markets. Her leadership and strategic vision will be key to accelerating growth in this high-potential region, focusing on expansion, customer experience and creating new opportunities.

Speaking on this leadership change, Andras Bolcskei, Executive Vice-President, Global Commercial Operations, says: "Today's appointment builds upon the solid foundations established by Arnaud. We sincerely appreciate his leadership and are confident it will continue to guide him successfully in his new role. His ability to deliver results across all species will be a key asset as he steps into this expanded responsibility. We look forward to seeing him drive accelerated growth across APAC and China."

Commenting on his new appointment, Arnaud Leboulanger says: "We are excited to begin this new chapter for Ceva in the Asia Pacific and China region. Relocating our regional headquarters to Shanghai reflects our commitment to being closer to our dynamic and rapidly evolving markets. With a strategic focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and create sustainable value for our customers, partners, and the communities we serve. I look forward to leading our talented teams through this transformation and unlocking the full potential of this vibrant region."

About Ceva Animal Health

Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) is the 5th global animal health company, led by experienced veterinarians, whose mission is to provide innovative health solutions for all animals to ensure the highest level of care and well-being. Our portfolio includes preventive medicine such as vaccines and animal welfare products, pharmaceutical solutions for farm and companion animals, as well as equipment and services to provide the best experience for our customers.

With more than 7,000 employees located in 47 countries, Ceva strives daily to bring to life its vision as a One Health company: "Together, beyond animal health".

2025 turnover: €1.92 billion

