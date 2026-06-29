Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/prnewswire-apac/9406651-en-cision-launches-pr-newswire-amplify-in-asia-pacific-expanding-its-industry-leading-ai-powered-communications-capabilities

Built on 70+ years of global news distribution expertise, PR Newswire Amplify™ transforms press releases into fully integrated, multichannel campaigns that enable a brand's story to reach traditional media, digital platforms, and the AI search ecosystem. By combining AI-driven workflows with its unparalleled distribution network, industry expertise, and historical performance insights from published press releases, the platform helps brands strengthen message consistency, expand reach, and maintain control of their narrative across channels.

"The rapid integration of Amplify into communication teams' daily workflows is a testament to the measurable success it delivers—and we're thrilled to introduce the platform to even more of our valued customers," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Bringing this Multichannel Amplification™ platform to the Asia Pacific region represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to help global brands effectively shape, distribute, and measure their corporate narratives."

Since the platform launch in September 2025, customers are seeing the impact of PR Newswire Amplify™ on their team efficiency and campaign results.

Internal data shows that press releases supported by the platform have achieved a 21% increase in views on average; up to a 3x increase in engagement, and a 12% improvement in content quality, based on PR Newswire's content scoring system. Additionally, communicators looking to deliver high-quality stories that appeal to both journalists and AI engines have strengthened their content with actionable AEO & GEO recommendations provided by Amplify. Combined with PR Newswire's industry-leading authority and credibility, Amplify enables customers to stay at the top of the conversation.

"AI is reshaping the way people discover news, information, and content, creating one of the most profound shifts the communications and PR industry has experienced in years," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "With Amplify, we're bringing every stage of the communications process together in a single AI-driven platform, giving brands greater control over storytelling, audience engagement, and performance measurement."

The launch introduces 2 major strategic solutions for communications professionals – Plan and Create.

Plan: Find Your Next Story with Data-driven Intelligence

The Plan module enables users to build data-informed campaigns using global and regional industry trends, competitor activity, local and regional holidays, and key industry events. From generating the next campaign idea to developing a comprehensive communications strategy, the platform helps communicators create briefs with greater speed and confidence.

Create: Amplify The Brand Story While Maintaining Your Brand Voice

The Create module helps communications teams scale content creation by transforming a press release into a broad range of channel-ready assets without compromising brand identity. In addition to refining headlines, quotes, and release structure, the platform can instantly generate feature stories, blog posts, social content, and tailored media pitches.

The new content scoring feature offers real-time, actionable recommendations to elevate content quality. Teams are able to seamlessly generate and optimize releases to appeal to journalists, customers and investors, and enhance the brand's presence on AI search engines through answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO).

Define the next generation of communications

The launch of PR Newswire Amplify™ in Asia Pacific marks the company's strategic evolution from the world's largest press release distributor to the only true global, Multichannel Amplification™ partner empowering communicators to develop strategies, produce compelling content, and connect with audiences around the world more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

For more information about PR Newswire Amplify™, please visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/products/amplify-platform/

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories. For more information, please visit www.prnewswire.com/apac/

Media Contact: Shannen Oh / [email protected]

SOURCE PR Newswire