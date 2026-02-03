DeepL Launches Voice API for Real-Time Speech Transcription and Translation enabling instant multilingual communication

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the general availability of DeepL Voice API. This innovative product empowers developers to integrate real-time voice transcription and translation capabilities into their applications, significantly enhancing multilingual support for businesses.

The DeepL Voice API allows businesses to stream audio and receive transcriptions in the source language, along with translations into up to five target languages. The API provides a seamless experience for users, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder effective communication.

DeepL Voice API will be widely available for customers with spoken communication at their core, with contact centres and business process outsourcing (BPOs) providers being the earliest adopters of this solution.

Transforming Multilingual Support

The DeepL Voice API turns language support from a staffing problem many contact centers face, into an easy-to-use solution that fits well with current systems. By adding real-time transcription and translation to how agents work, supervisors can handle issues better, and agents can assist customers in different languages without needing to pass them on to a colleague or revert to written communication to allow for translation.

On the operational side, the Voice API provides clear transcripts and translations that help with quality checks and training of customer service teams. This allows for quicker reviews, fairer evaluations across different locations, and clearer feedback on agent performance and gaps in knowledge. By minimizing issues caused by language barriers, like longer calls, repeated contacts, and expensive misunderstandings, the DeepL Voice API changes the overall experience for the end user.

"When interacting with a customer service representative, the end user is often trying to resolve an important issue, so facing communication barriers often leads to a negative experience. By equipping contact center teams with tools that enable real-time communication in any language, we can turn what is often perceived as a cost center for a business, into a revenue generating one through customer excellence. This also makes the work of contact center agents smoother, reducing the need to pass tasks to others or seek workaround solutions," said Gonçalo Gaiolas, Chief Product Officer at DeepL.

The DeepL API will enable the following for users:

Hire for expertise, not language coverage

DeepL Voice API lets contact centers staff agents who understand the customer issue and the business context, even when they do not speak the customer's language.

Expand talent pools while managing costs

By reducing the need for language specific staffing, teams can centralize or distribute support more flexibly, which can lower operating costs and improve coverage planning.

Provide reliable coverage in urgent moments

Real time translation helps teams maintain service levels during nights, weekends, and holidays, when fewer specialized language agents are available.

Two way understanding, not just text on screen

Agents can follow the conversation through live translated audio, alongside on screen transcription and translation, so they can respond naturally and confidently in the moment.

Business Value and Operational Resilience

For leaders in the industry, the business value is multifold. Organizations can expand language coverage without overhauling their hiring models, add new geographies quickly, and support more client programs with the same core team. This control over customer experience, compliance, and cost becomes increasingly important as operations grow.

The launch also includes a six week early access program for voice-to-voice capabilities, set to run from mid-February. This feature will allow agents to hear translated audio while communicating with customers in their preferred languages in real-time, further streamlining the customer experience.

Availability

The DeepL Voice API will be available to all DeepL API Pro customers starting February 2. Interested businesses can get started by accessing the DeepL API documentation or contacting sales for Voice API access.

For more information on DeepL Voice API, including supported languages, please visit the website here .

About DeepL:

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

