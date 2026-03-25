Esports Nations Cup 2026 Awards Official Partner Status Across 100+ Nations to Build the Future of Nation-Based Esports

New global framework unites federations, clubs and ecosystem leaders to form national teams and mobilize local communities, accelerating representation on the global stage

Watch the ENC National Team Partners Announcement Campaign

[Media Kit]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) today awarded National Team Partner status to organizations and individuals across more than 100 countries and territories for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh from November 2-29, 2026.

The Esports Foundation has awarded National Team Partner status to more than 100 countries and territories for the inagural Esports Nations Cup

This marks the first time esports introduces a structured global system for national teams at scale, adding a new layer to the industry's ecosystem alongside club-based competition. Designed to complement existing frameworks rather than replace them, the ENC will work with local stakeholders closest to the sport to strengthen connections and support long-term national development.

National Team Partners will lead team formation, mobilize local communities and establish the structures needed to enable participation and the growth of esports. To ensure worldwide participation, countries and territories without a partner will be supported through regional structures provided by the EF.

The EF received more than 630 applications from 150 countries and territories, reflecting the global interest in and opportunity for nation-based esports. The partners represent legacy esports organizations that have shaped their national scenes for decades alongside emerging forces driving the next wave of competitive gaming. The list of organizations and individuals who have been awarded this status is available on the ENC website and will be updated as additional appointments are confirmed.

"The Esports Nations Cup introduces something esports has never had before: a global system for national teams at an unprecedented scale," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation. "The response we received from across the world shows that communities are ready for this next step. Together with our partners, we are building the structures that will allow players to represent their nations and compete on the biggest stage in esports. With more than 100 nations now part of the system, the Esports Nations Cup moves from concept to reality, establishing national esports as a lasting part of the global competitive landscape."

Recognizing that esports has developed differently in many nations, the ENC adopts a partnership-led approach rather than relying on a single model, marking a first in global sport and esports alike. By working with recognized local stakeholders, whether institutions, Clubs, or community-led organizations, this model is designed to unlock the full creative and competitive potential of each nation.

National Team Partners will operate through a range of structures, from established national bodies such as the Korea Esports Association and the Saudi Esports Federation, to club-led coalitions in Brazil and the USA, and hybrid public-private alliances in countries like Germany, Canada and the UAE.

In markets such as Malaysia, Turkey, and Thailand, partners include federations working closely with grassroots communities, while in emerging regions like Indonesia and Mongolia, partners are being supported through structured development to represent their nations on a global stage.

For the first time in the history of esports, national teams will be formed from these local structures, bringing players together to compete for their nation and unlocking a new dimension of fandom built on identity and pride. From South Korea's legendary League of Legends dominance and India's Chess affinity, to Brazil's Counter-Strike tradition, Japan's fighting games heritage and Southeast Asia's mobile games' powerhouses, the ENC creates a new global stage for competition.

The ENC will launch in Riyadh in November 2026 before moving to a rotating city model. The biennial ENC complements the annual Club-based Esports World Cup (EWC), providing a stable structure for players and long-term investment in national team programs.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com, and follow ENC on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and follow the Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports Foundation (EF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with game partners, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

About the Esports Foundation

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), the EF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Esports Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

SOURCE Esports World Cup Foundation