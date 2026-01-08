Esports World Cup Foundation Introduces National Team Representation Framework for the Esports Nations Cup 2026

Applications are now open for official National Team Partners to help build the foundation for a credible and sustainable nation-based esports competition

EWCF to establish $20 million ENC Development Fund to support the long-term growth of nation-based ecosystems

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today introduced the national team representation framework for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November, by opening the application process for official National Team Partners.

The Esports Nations Cup introduces national team representation to the global esports calendar in a structured, recurring format. It complements the Club-based Esports World Cup by enabling players to compete under their national flag and offering fans an opportunity to connect with elite esports through national identity.

National Team Partners will serve as the official national counterparts for the ENC 2026, within their respective countries and territories, with the responsibility of building and representing their national esports teams on the global stage. In partnership with the EWCF, they will coordinate team representation for the ENC, oversee and support national team coaches per game title, and coordinate with game partners and Clubs within the ENC framework.

Beyond competition, National Team Partners will shape their national team identity through marketing, communications, and community engagement, and collaborate with creators, media, and public institutions to mobilize their local communities to build national fandom for their teams.

While National Team Partners are responsible for the organization and representation of national teams, the competitive integrity and player eligibility remain governed by ENC rules and game partner-aligned processes.

Each selected National Team Partner will nominate a National Team Manager who will serve as the public lead and primary representative of the national team. They will act as the primary contact between the EWCF and the local ecosystem team, supporting coordination, representation and activation at the country and territory level, and are formally confirmed by the EWCF.

To support the long-term growth of nation-based esports, the EWCF will establish the ENC Development Fund, committing at least $20 million annually beginning with ENC 2026. The Fund will support national team programs by covering travel and logistics for participation in the Esports Nations Cup, and by enabling promotional and fan-facing activities that build relevance, awareness, and engagement around national teams beyond the main competition, supported by the commercial, marketing, and operational capabilities required to deliver these activities consistently over time.

This includes support for training camps and bootcamps with structured fan access, exhibition matches and showcase events, official watch parties, national team tours, and appearances at major gaming and sports events.

Further details on scope, eligibility, and implementation will be shared with selected National Team Partners as part of the onboarding process.

"The purpose of the Esports World Cup Foundation is to elevate esports and make it sustainable," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. "The Esports Nations Cup is a natural next step in that journey. By opening this application process, we are inviting trusted National Team Partners to help define the framework for how countries and territories are represented in esports with clear roles, aligned governance, and a system that works for players, game partners, and fans alike."

Eligible applicants include esports organizations, Clubs, agencies, NGOs, national esports and sport federations and associations, recognized government-mandated entities, content creators, and experienced esports professionals with strong national ecosystem ties.

Applications are now open at esportsnationscup.com and will close on January 31, 2026. Submissions will be reviewed through a multi-stage evaluation process assessing governance standards, ecosystem standing, operational capability, community reach, and alignment with game partners' requirements.

The first cohort of approved National Team Partners will be announced in early 2026.

Hosted in Riyadh in November 2026 before moving to a rotating city model, the ENC will be held every two years to provide a dependable structure for players and esports organizations, encouraging long-term investment in national team programs.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com , and follow ENC on X , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube , and follow the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn .

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with game partners, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

About Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EWCF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

