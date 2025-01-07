GIGABYTE Unveils a diverse lineup of AI PCs with Groundbreaking GiMATE AI Agent at CES 2025

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveiled its next-gen AI PCs at CES 2025. GiMATE, a groundbreaking AI agent for seamless hardware and software control, takes center stage in the all-new lineup, redefining gaming, creation, and productivity in the AI era. Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs and NVIDIA NIM microservices for advanced AI NIM and RTX™ AI, AMD Ryzen AI, Intel® NPU AI, and enhanced by Microsoft Copilot, the AORUS MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, and the GIGABYTE GAMING series deliver cutting-edge performance with upgraded WINDFORCE cooling in sleek, portable designs.

GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, integrates with an advanced Large Language Model (LLM) and the "Press and Speak" feature, making laptop control more natural and intuitive. From AI Power Gear II for optimal energy efficiency to AI Boost II's precision overclocking, GiMATE ensures optimal settings for every scenario. AI Cooling delivers 0dB ambiance, perfect for work environments, while AI Audio and AI Voice optimize sound for any setting. Safeguard your screen with AI Privacy, which detects prying eyes and activates protection instantly. GiMATE aims to be users' smart AI Mate, that redefines laptops in users' daily lives.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices — state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

The 2025 lineup is led by the AORUS MASTER series, available in 18-inch mini-LED and 16-inch OLED configurations. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, the AORUS MASTER series delivers unmatched performance for those seeking top-end AI Gaming PCs. The advanced WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system delivers up to 270W of peak efficiency, making it the best in class on the market. At its core is the cutting-edge Frost Fan with 158 asymmetric fan blades for superior cooling efficiency.

The GIGABYTE AERO X16, a Microsoft-certified Copilot+ PC integrates advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity and creativity. When equipped with GeForce RTX GPUs, it offers the most advanced AI experiences for everyday workflows including ChatRTX, RTX Remix, RTX Video, NVIDIA Broadcast and more. Its ultra-slim profile of 16.7mm and lightweight design of 1.9kg ensure portability, while the long-lasting battery life exceeding 12 hours supports uninterrupted multitasking. This device excels in both gaming and content creation, offering a comprehensive suite of Microsoft AI features for an enriched user experience. Meanwhile, the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 is a slim AI Gaming PC designed with ergonomics in mind, offering a premium typing experience with its GIGABYTE Golden Curve Keyboard and a 180-degree hinge for seamless adaptability across various scenarios. This lineup elevates the gaming experience for every lifestyle.

All the AORUS and GIGABYTE AI PCs support Dolby Atmos®, so users can enjoy a cinematic auditory experience with theater-quality sound. For further information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_CES_2025

SOURCE GIGABYTE