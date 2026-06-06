Global Rise in Delayed Childbearing and Infertility Drives Demand for Cross-Border Fertility Care

Asian Case Studies Highlight How Regulation, Cost, and Access Are Shaping International Family Choices

TAIPEI, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delayed marriage, postponed childbearing, and infertility continue to draw global attention as more individuals and couples seek reproductive care beyond their home countries. As the average age of parenthood rises, differences in regulations, treatment costs, and access across markets have made cross-border fertility care a highly specialized segment of the international medical landscape.

According to data from more than 2,300 cross-border patient families treated at TFC Taipei Fertility Center, patients aged 35 to 40 represent the largest group, while those over 40 account for nearly 30%, underscoring advanced maternal age and delayed parenthood as major drivers of fertility travel.

For couples facing fertility challenges, selecting a treatment destination involves more than success rates. Clinical experience, laboratory quality, regulatory conditions, pricing transparency, language support, treatment scheduling, and follow-up care all play a role in decision-making.

Taiwan has emerged as a preferred destination for fertility patients from Asia, Europe, and North America, supported by a mature regulatory framework, extensive clinical expertise, high medical standards, and comparatively affordable costs. As a result, the number of international patients seeking fertility care in Taiwan continues to increase each year.

Since its founding in 2020, TFC has supported families from five continents and more than 50 countries and regions. IVF remains the most common treatment, followed by egg freezing, intrauterine insemination, and egg donation. Patients from Japan and France are often affected by domestic regulatory restrictions and advanced maternal age, while patients from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macau often value cost-effectiveness and efficient treatment planning. Patients from the U.S., U.K., and South Korea frequently seek care for repeated implantation failure or diminished ovarian reserve.

Dr. Chii-Ruey Tzeng, founder of Taipei Fertility Center, said Taiwan's reproductive medicine expertise, combined with support that helps international patients overcome language and system barriers, enables comprehensive evaluation, personalized treatment, and ongoing follow-up within a limited stay.

By integrating AI-based assessment with precision medicine, TFC has established a one-stop patient management model that includes remote consultation, treatment planning, multilingual communication, and post-treatment follow-up.

About TFC Taipei Fertility Center

a Taiwan-based medical institution specializing in reproductive medicine, embryology, and international healthcare services. It provides infertility evaluation, IVF treatment, egg freezing, fertility preservation, advanced embryology services, and personalized reproductive care.

SOURCE TFC Taipei Fertility Center