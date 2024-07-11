HOIANA RESORT & GOLF TO LIGHT UP THE SKIES WITH VIETNAM'S FIRST INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL!

HOI AN, Vietnam, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoiana Resort & Golf will set the stage for sky-high entertainment and excitement this summer, with the launch of the inaugural International Kite Festival – a spectacular new event that will thrill local guests and overseas visitors alike.

An integral element of Hoiana's "Summer Vibes" campaign, this four-day festival will run from 25-28 July 2024. Organised by Hoiana Resort & Golf in collaboration with the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports & Tourism, this groundbreaking event aims to showcase the craftsmanship and beauty of kite making and performing, while also establishing itself as an annual highlight on the region's cultural and tourism calendar.

An estimated 10,000 visitors are expected during the four-day event, and guests can look forward to an array of activities, including captivating kite flying performances by teams from 12 different countries and regions, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, India and, of course, Vietnam.

The festival will feature a diverse range of kites and a colourful display area that promises to enchant audiences of all ages. One of the festival's main attractions will be the spectacular LED kite flying program, illuminating the night sky on 26, 27 and 28 July, along with a music night featuring talented young performers on 27 July. In addition, guests can immerse themselves in kite making workshops, enjoy a variety of international cuisines, witness mesmerizing magic shows, experience unique fire dance performances, create memories in a photo booth, and partake in a myriad of other entertainment activities.

Booking the "Stay & Kite" package, guests will receive a VND 250,000 food and beverage voucher, plus unlimited access to the kite festival area. For outside guests, complimentary kite festival area access is available once they register for Hoiana Premium Rewards or purchase a food and beverage voucher.

Nestled on a 4km-long sandy beach, Hoiana Resort & Golf is the ultimate destination for family vacations. Guests can enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding, endless fun at Play, the 3,000 sqm kids' club, a children's mini water park at New World Hoiana Hotel, and golf at Hoiana Shores Golf Club, one of Asia's best courses. A collection of 20+ restaurants provides plenty of options for memorable meals, and NOX Beach Club is a great place for parents and kids to unwind.

The International Kite Festival is just one of the activities being staged at Hoiana Resort & Golf this summer, as well as a Boxing Event with international title fighters, and all the action from the final stages of EURO 2024 and the Olympics!

To learn more about Hoiana Resort & Golf, visit www.hoiana.com.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the 4-kilometer pristine coastline near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. The stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1200 keys with four luxury hotels – the Hoiana Hotel & Suites, New World Hoiana Hotel, New World Hoiana Beach Resort, and Hoiana Residences – "A home away from home" with spaciously appointed apartments.

The resort boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club – the sole golf course in Vietnam and the lone representative from Asia to be named one of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the world 2023 by Golf World Top 100 recently, besides many prestigious international awards.

NOX Beach Club is Central Vietnam's largest and most spectacular multi-experiential destination, covering 5,000 square metres of verdant lawns, coconut groves and prime beachfront land. NOX features a large freeform swimming pool, cabanas, four restaurants, two bars, a retail space and more. It also sets the stage for upbeat entertainment, including themed events and beach parties.

As an ambitious development project worth USD 4 billion, Hoiana Resort & Golf will raise new standards for high-class tourism in Vietnam while bringing opportunities and economic prosperity to Quang Nam Province.

About New World Hotels & Resorts

New World® Hotels & Resorts is part of Rosewood Hotel Group, one of the world's leading global lifestyle and hospitality management groups. New World Hotels & Resorts is comprised of upper-upscale hotels and resorts with a primary focus on gateways and getaway locations in Greater China and other markets in Asia. Each New World property is committed to delivering modern and genuine Asian hospitality experiences for modern leisure travellers and locals, through food, design and communities. Our properties strive to deliver positive impact by adopting sustainable practices and actively fulfilling the group's commitment to social responsibility. The brand manages a collection of 15 properties located in China, The Philippines and Vietnam. Across all properties there are more than 300+ rooms offering a full range of convenient amenities and services, including a variety of restaurants, business services, flexible meeting facilities, Residence Club executive floors and recreational options. For more information, please visit newworldhotels.com.

